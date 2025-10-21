Former Hartlepool United attacker set for return to football with UAE Third Division League side

The attacker arrived at Pools with a big reputation but failed to make much of an impact during an underwhelming spell at Victoria Park. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United attacker Kazenga LuaLua turned out for UAE Third Division League side Rimal Al-Sahra as he looks to return to football.

The 34-year-old, who has not played a competitive game since featuring for Pools in a 1-1 draw with Woking in January, was named on the teamsheet for the Emirati side's friendly on Monday.

LuaLua signed for Pools in November 2024 and, despite arriving with a big reputation thanks to impressive spells with the likes of Brighton, where he helped the Seagulls win promotion from League One to the Premier League, and Luton, the veteran winger failed to make much of an impact at Victoria Park. With Pools struggling for form under experienced manager Lennie Lawrence, LuaLua made seven appearances, five of which came from the bench, before being released in January. He has been without a club ever since.

Born in Congo, LuaLua came through the ranks at Newcastle and went on to establish himself as a cult hero at Brighton, making 183 appearances across four different spells and becoming renowned for his backflip celebration. After leaving the Seagulls for a final time, LuaLua went on to represent the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Sunderland, Luton, helping the Hatters win the League One title, and Charlton, while the forward also spent time overseas in Turkey and Greece.

Now, LuaLua looks poised for a return to football with the recently formed Rimal Al-Sahra. The UAE Third Division League - the fourth division of Emirati football - side are managed by former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor, who was at St James' Park at the same time at LuaLua, and have received financial backing from Southampton's owners.