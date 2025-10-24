Former Hartlepool United boss among favourites to be appointed Championship side's next manager

The former Pools boss, widely regarded as one of the club's greatest ever managers, is among the favourites to succeed under-pressure Liam Manning at Championship side Norwich. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Former Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor is among the favourites to be appointed manager of Championship side Norwich City - if the under-pressure Liam Manning loses his job.

Manning, who has been in charge of his hometown club since June following a spell at the helm of Bristol City, is under growing pressure following a run of seven matches without a win, including five defeats, that's left the Canaries languishing in 22nd in the Championship table. While Manning, whose newborn son Theo tragically died in October last year, has vowed to battle on in Norfolk, he's understood to be under increasing scrutiny at Carrow Road.

If Manning can't turn things around and does end up losing his job, then Challinor is among the favourites to replace him. The former Pools boss has been linked with a number of Championship jobs over the last few months having achieved considerable success with Stockport, whom he captained as a player, leading the Hatters from the National League to the top end of League One. After missing out on promotion to the second tier last term having been beaten by Leyton Orient in the play-off semi-finals, County look well-placed to go close again this time around and sit fourth in the League One table, just a point behind leaders Cardiff.

Challinor, who took charge of Pools between 2019 and 2021, is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers the club has ever had. The 50-year-old, who had successful spells at the helm of Colwyn Bay and AFC Fylde, leading the Coasters from the Northern Premier League Division One North to the National League, prior to his appointment at Pools, was a hugely popular figure during his time at Victoria Park. Memorably, Challinor steered Pools to promotion back to the Football League in 2021, beating Torquay on penalties in a heart-stopping National League play-off final to seal a return to League Two in dramatic fashion. However, having made a strong start to life back in fourth division, Challinor left to take charge of Stockport four months into the new campaign. At the time, his departure was viewed with disdain by many Pools fans, not least because of the fact he had recently penned a new contract at Victoria Park, but in light of both Stockport's recent success as well as all the various off-field issues in the North East, his decision appears to have been vindicated.

Challinor is rated as around 16/1 to land the Norwich job should it become available, with former Bournemouth and Wolves boss Gary O'Neill, who made more than 50 appearances for the Canaries as a player, the 3/1 favourite. The likes of Mark Robins, currently at the helm of Stoke, Russell Martin, Michael Carrick, and Stevenage boss Alex Revell are all also in contention according to the bookmakers.