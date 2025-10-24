The interim boss admits Alex Reid looks set to miss Saturday's visit of Solihull Moors as Pools attempt to manage his return following a "minor setback" last week. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United interim manager Nicky Featherstone admits Alex Reid is set to miss this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors.

However, Featherstone, who has been in temporary charge since the sacking of manager Simon Grayson earlier this month and is among the favourites to be given the job on a permanent basis, insists the striker is "improving massively".

Pools have been without the frontman for the last six matches after he suffered a hamstring injury in last month's win over Gateshead. A lack of goals has been a major point of contention so far this season, with Pools, who failed to agree a new contract with the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe over the summer, finding the net a measly 14 times in Grayson's 15 games at the helm. While Pools have looked much more threatening under Featherstone, scoring three times in last weekend's thrilling draw with Sutton, Reid's absence remains keenly felt in the North East.

Having lost Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a hugely successful spell at Victoria Park, to Rochdale, Pools turned to Reid, who found the net 17 times in 32 matches for Wealdstone last term, and the experienced Danny Johnson over the summer. However, while Dieseruvwe has scored 12 goals in his first 13 games for league leaders Dale, Johnson has endured a torrid start to life at Pools and remains without a goal in his first 17 appearances. For his part, Reid has fared slightly better, bagging three goals in his first four matches prior to a run of seven games without finding the target. New man Vadaine Oliver, who was picked up as a free agent last month, has scored three times in his last four National League outings and has provided Pools with some presence and threat up top, but it's hard to avoid the sense that Featherstone's side are still searching for the right balance in attacking areas.

Even despite his recent barren run, Pools will be eager to have Reid back in contention as soon as possible. Bizarrely, the 30-year-old was named on the bench for last week's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay with Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, which Pools lost 3-1, only to cause a stir among the fanbase by posting a picture of himself watching the game from his living room on Instagram. Although Featherstone later said that Reid had been set to feature among the substitutes but was ruled out after suffering a "minor setback" the day before the game, Pools fans were left frustrated by the unusual episode amidst their side's ongoing struggles in front of goal. There had been hopes that Reid might have been set to feature in Saturday's draw with Sutton after the frontman travelled to South London with the Pools squad but, again, supporters were left disappointed.

Although Reid is now in line to miss a seventh match in a row when Pools host a resurgent Solihull side this weekend, there are hopes he might be back in contention in time for the visit of second-bottom Morecambe, who have by some distance the National League's worst defensive record, on November 4. With Pools, who have won just one of their last 13 matches, still just six points outside the play-off places, Reid's return ahead of what looks to be a winnable game could well be the boost Featherstone's side need as they look to propel themselves back towards the top seven.

"Reidy won't be available for this weekend but he's improving massively," the interim Pools boss told The Red Radio.

"Like I say, he had a minor setback last week so it'll be brilliant to have him back when we can. He's desperate to be involved, but I think we just need to put the reins on him a little bit because we don't want any more setbacks.

"We're desperate to get Reidy back, but we're also looking at the bigger picture. We can't keep bringing him back early and then having setbacks, you've got to look beyond this week and we'll see how he reacts.

"Who doesn't want 20 goals in your team? He will be massive for us moving forward, but it's not just Reidy we'll have back, it's Max (Maxim Kouogun) and Parkesy (Tom Parkes). Those two are probably just as important at this moment in time because we've struggled for centre-half partnerships in the first two games that I've been in this role. To have some genuine centre-halves back will be brilliant as well."