Askey, who took charge of Pools for 11 months in 2023, is set to return to Victoria Park next season after leading Truro City to the National League South title in remarkable fashion despite beginning the campaign as among the favourites for relegation. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United boss John Askey has been named National League South manager of the season after leading Truro City to the title.

Askey was appointed Tinners boss last summer, returning to management six months after leaving Pools in December 2023. Despite Truro being among the favourites to go down and operating on a shoestring budget compared to many of their rivals, the Tinners were crowned champions following a dramatic final day of the season in which six sides were still in with a chance of securing the title. It was a remarkable achievement for both Askey, who has now won promotion from all three National League divisions, and Truro, who became the first ever Cornish side to reach the fifth division of England football.

It's been a long and hard road for Truro, who have had to contend with a whole host of off-field issues in recent years. The Tinners, thanks in part to the backing of local property magnate Kevin Heaney, won five promotions in six seasons to reach the Conference South in 2011. However, as Heaney's business interests suffered in the wake of the 2008 financial crash, the Cornish side were faced with several winding-up petitions before falling into administration. At one stage, liquidation looked the likeliest outcome but, despite multiple relegations as well as issues over a long-awaited move to a new ground - prior to moving into their new home, the Truro Sports Hub, at the start of last season, the Tinners had to play their home games at the likes of Gloucester City, Taunton Town and Plymouth Parkway - the Cornish side have rallied and are now preparing for life in the National League.

The success also serves as a reminder of Askey's talent as a manager; although his stint at Pools ended in disappointment, Askey led Macclesfield to the National League title in 2018 despite ruinous off-field issues and steered York to promotion from the National League North in 2022. He'll have to use all of his skill and experience to give Truro even a fighting chance next term, with the Tinners set to have one of the smallest budgets in the division as well as vast distances to travel. The Cornish side will have to contend with a 930-mile round trip to Gateshead, the longest away day in English football next season, as well as journeys of around 880 miles to Carlisle and Hartlepool.

Yet Askey, who was crowned National League South manager of the season last week, is confident his side have what it takes to be competitive next term.

"I could never have envisaged when I started that we were going to do this," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We've got to get new players in and find out how we are going to travel to away games; that's when the hard work starts.

"Every team that is in the league above, I've either played against when I was a player or have managed against, so I know what to expect.

"It's a big jump from the National League South to the National League, but hopefully the players can do what they have done this season and do what nobody expects, and that is for us to stay in the National League next season and build."