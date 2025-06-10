A Boston United expert on BBC Sport Lincolnshire says they "weren't surprised" by reports Hartlepool United made an approach for Graham Coughlan but that the Irishman's "heart is in Boston".

BBC Lincolnshire revealed on Friday that Pools had an approach for the popular Boston manager rebuffed, despite still having head coach Anthony Limbrick in place at Victoria Park. It's understood that Coughlan remains under contract at the Jakemans Community Stadium, so any deal to lure him to the North East would require Pools to pay compensation.

Coughlan has done a remarkable job since his appointment as Boston boss in November, replacing promotion-winning manager Ian Culverhouse. At the time, the Pilgrims were struggling to adapt in their first season back in the National League and were seven points adrift of safety; following an indifferent start to Coughlan's tenure, the gap widened to 12 points at the turn of the year. Boston were written off by most of their rivals but Coughlan engineered an impressive turnaround as the Pilgrims won 11 of their final 18 matches to finish the season in 19th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Pools, who are still reeling in the wake of a dramatic few months that looks to have culminated in the return of owner Raj Singh to his former role as chairman following a vote among season ticket holders, have lost ground on a number of their National League rivals this summer.

Speaking on their BBC Lincolnshire Sport podcast, commentator Dale Storey told host Rob Makepeace that he expected Coughlan, who has already made four new signings as Boston prepare to transition to full-time football, to remain in Lincolnshire ahead of the new season.

"I wasn't surprised that teams are going to be interested in Graham Coughlan," he said.

"When you achieve what he did last season, that's always going to attract attention because it was a phenomenal job that he did that I don't think anyone really saw coming until, maybe, three or four weeks from the end. That's always going to attract attention from teams who believe he can come and do a great job for them.

"Hartlepool, same level, they currently have a manager and they ended the season ok, if I remember correctly; it did surprise me that it was them. That teams are going to be interested in the manager doesn't surprise me at all - and it also doesn't surprise me that Boston have rejected any approaches.

"Most of the better managers in any league are sought after by teams higher up or that consider themselves bigger clubs. Putting my Boston United hat on, it's not a surprise and it's great that we've got a manager that other teams are going to want. The key is that they just want and don't get, that's the most important thing.

"He's putting together a squad, he's deciding who he wants to keep and who he didn't particularly want to stay at the club for one reason or another. You don't do that if you've got any intention of leaving. I'm sure Graham's heart is with Boston and he can see a way to build on what was brilliant last season and get them to that next level.

"They're going full-time which is a huge transition and Graham's a huge part of that. My gut feeling is that he's very happy at Boston, you get that feeling when you talk to him. I'm confident that he'll still be at Boston.

"It's one of those, when you hear that another club is interested you can't help but get that little bit of worry. Everyone has an offer that they may be tempted by, but I'm pretty sure Graham will still be at Boston come the start of the season."