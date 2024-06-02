Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary Hartlepool United defender Micky Barron has admitted he fears his former side could be in for another "tough season".

Of course, a lot can change between now and the start of the campaign and the 10 months between the start and end of the season will be full of the usual thrills and spills.

However, Pools are still to announce their first signing of the summer while last season's runners-up, Barnet, have already added eight new recruits. Woking signed five new faces in an afternoon, York announced four new signings last weekend and relegated Forest Green Rovers secured the signatures of Sean Long and Liam Sercombe, two of rivals Cheltenham's star performers.

Barron, seen here playing in a Pools' legends XI, isn't feeling too optimistic ahead of the upcoming campaign.

As Sarll pointed out in his summer update earlier in week, there is a long time before the season restarts and most teams will do the bulk of their business in June and July.

Even so, sections of the fanbase have voiced their frustrations at a lack of perceived activity in comparison to their National League rivals, while Pools struggled for a lot of last term and will need to be much-improved next season if Sarll is serious about pushing for promotion.

The new boss has a good track record of breaking into the top seven, having led both Yeovil and Woking to the play-offs.

While he inherits an embattled squad, he will be able to call on experienced centre-halves Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall, reliable full-backs David Ferguson and Dan Dodds, a number of exciting teenagers and, supporters will hope, prolific pair Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

Of the remainder, Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase have both been transfer-listed, Kieran Wallace is still struggling with his fitness, Nicky Featherstone could be set to take at least something of a step back after signing a player-coach deal while the future of mercurial Frenchman Anthony Mancini remains uncertain.

Realistically, Sarll will need to sign at least one goalkeeper, some defensive cover, two or three central-midfielders, two wingers and a forward to provide cover and competition for Mani Dieseruvwe.

Given that this summer is set to be decisive for Sarll, it's hard to know just how confident supporters can be of success next season - the picture is likely to become much clearer as the summer progresses, and fans should have a fair idea come August.

Barron, who knows all about what is required to win promotion in a Pools shirt, isn't feeling too optimistic at this stage.

"If I'm being perfectly honest, I'm not sure it (promotion) is realistic at the moment," he said.

"Obviously it'll depend on who signs and what happens this summer.

"You look at someone like Mancini. Is he the type of player that Sarll's going to want in the team?

"I think it's going to be a tough season, I really do.

"Keeping Mani up-front is going to be key. They struggle to score goals without him.

"It's going to be a really interesting transition. I don't know what style we're going to see.

"I'm sure the new manager's got a way of playing and he's going to sign his own players.