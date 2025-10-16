Former Hartlepool United captain in the running for vacant Pools manager's job - reports

Former Hartlepool United captain Peter Hartley is in the running for the vacant Pools manager's job, according to reports.

According to TBR Football journalist Graham Bailey, Hartley is one of the names in contention to replace Simon Grayson after he was sacked last week following a run of just one win in 11 games.

Hartley, who was born in Hartlepool and still lives in the town, made 188 appearances for Pools across two separate spells and captained the side aged just 23, becoming the youngest person ever to wear the armband in the club's history. Having come through the ranks at Sunderland, Hartley signed for Pools in May 2009 and went on to carve out a reputation as a reliable, committed and powerful centre-half before leaving to sign for Stevenage in August 2013. He went on to play for the likes of Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and Motherwell, while he also captained Jamshedpur to the Indian Super League title in 2022. Hartley returned to Victoria Park in January 2023 and made a further seven appearances, although he was unable to help Pools avoid relegation back to the National League and left the club for a second time over the summer.

The defender returned to India in August 2023 to join newly formed I-League side Inter Kashi, becoming the club's first ever signing, before calling time on his playing career last year. Hartley has worked in various coaching roles over the past four years, including stints at Middlesbrough and Sunderland, while he also coached during his time at Inter Kashi, rubbing shoulders with some big names thanks to the club's collaboration with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Since retiring, Hartley has been on the coaching staff at St Mirren, working closely with manager Stephen Robinson; Hartley was Robinson's captain when the pair were together at Motherwell.