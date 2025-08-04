Versatile defender Dan Jones, who made 41 appearances at Victoria Park at the beginning of his career, has signed for National League North side Spennymoor Town and is set to link up with former Pools boss Graeme Lee. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United defender Dan Jones has signed for National League North side Spennymoor Town.

The versatile 30-year-old, who can operate as a left-back or centre-half, has been without a club since leaving League Two Port Vale at the end of last season. Graeme Lee's side, meanwhile, have been on the hunt for reinforcements on the left side of their defence and were rumoured to have registered their interest in former Pools man David Ferguson prior to his decision to sign for Gateshead.

Jones spent four years in Sunderland's academy before being offered professional terms by Pools in 2013. The defender had to be patient prior to making his first team debut, however, as a meniscus tear in his knee ruled him out for two months and it wasn't until March 2014 that he made his senior bow, coming on as a 65th minute substitute in a 4-2 home defeat to Mansfield. Although Jones signed a new contract two months later and continued his progression, he never quite established himself as a regular in the Pools first team. He played an important role in the club's memorable 'great escape' from relegation in the 2014/15 season, featuring 23 times, but fell out of favour under Craig Hignett and was released in 2016.

Since then, Jones has gone on to carve out a decent career in both the Football League and the National League, although several serious injuries have at various times hampered his progress. He made 78 appearances during a successful spell at Barrow and was named in the National League team of the season in the 2018/19 campaign, while he has also featured for the likes of Harrogate and Port Vale, amassing more than 50 Football League appearances for the Valiants. Jones spent last season out on loan at Gateshead, his second stint at the Gateshead International Stadium, playing 23 times.

"We're absolutely delighted to bring Dan to the club," Moors manager Graeme Lee told Spenny's official club website.

"It's been no secret that we've been after someone for that area of the pitch, and to be able to bring a player of Dan's calibre in is a real boost for us.

"He's got good pedigree, lots of experience at a higher level and is a committed and determined defender so we're confident he will strengthen us going into the season.

"Overall, I'm happy with the recruitment over the summer - we've been able to keep the core of our squad and added some fresh faces, so we're excited to get going now."