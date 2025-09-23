Long-serving former Pools defender David Ferguson admitted it was "tough" to leave Victoria Park over the summer and said he was still processing his departure. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson has been reflecting on his Pools departure.

The 31-year-old left Victoria this summer after making 236 appearances and is set to reunite with his old side when Pools visit Gateshead on Tuesday night. The well-regarded full-back, who spent five years at Pools, was one of a number of high profile departures over the summer, along with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games in the North East, Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini. Ferguson admits he's gearing up for an "emotional" evening when Pools travel to Gateshead, who he signed for in June, this week.

Most fans were expecting the left-back to remain at Victoria Park over the summer. Indeed, Ferguson reaffirmed his commitment to the club after scoring on what turned out to be the final appearance of his Pools career on the last day of the season against Forest Green Rovers while the club revealed they had offered the experienced defender a new deal following the publication of their retained list at the end of May. However, it was an uncertain time at Pools and there were still a whole host of off-field issues to be resolved as takeover talks between enigmatic chairman and owner Raj Singh and Hartlepool-born businesswoman Shelley Hammond rumbled on while the club faced a potentially precarious future. There was also change in the dugout as head coach Anthony Limbrick, who had met with the squad at the end of the season to discuss their futures, was replaced by Simon Grayson in June. In the end, with little to no progress being made on a new deal for Ferguson, the defender made the difficult decision to leave Pools and sign for rivals Gateshead, writing in a heartfelt post on X that he had planned to see out the remainder of his career at Victoria Park.

Ferguson's departure was an emotional one and there was an outpouring of surprise and disappointment following his Pools exit. Certainly, the left-back was not without his fair share of critics and there were times towards the end of his spell at Victoria Park where he was, rightly or wrongly, scapegoated as his side struggled to make headway in the National League. Yet even his most ardent critics would struggle to dispute his love for the club, his passion, commitment and determination; through good times and bad, Ferguson made himself available and never shied away from criticism or a challenge.

Having signed for Pools in the summer of 2020, Ferguson enjoyed a memorable first season in the North East, providing 11 assists in 43 matches as his new side won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor after edging out Torquay in a thrilling play-off final at Ashton Gate. Ferguson adapted well to life in League Two and was part of the team that reached the fourth round of the FA Cup, scoring in the third round clash with Blackpool, one of his former sides, to set up a trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, as well as the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy. While the former Sunderland, Blackpool and Darlington man was also part of the side that were relegated back to the National League in 2023 and seemed to struggle with the weight of the armband after being appointed captain by John Askey, eventually relinquishing the role to the returning Nicky Featherstone, he remained one of the most committed and reliable members of the Pools squad.

Now, with the defender set to reunite with his old side for the first time since his departure when Pools make the short trip to Gateshead on Tuesday, Ferguson has been discussing his surprising departure from Victoria Park over the summer.

"When your contract's running out in the summer, you're never sure what's going to happen," he said.

"We didn't know who was coming or going, we didn't know Limbrick was going to leave. At the end of the day, you just try your best as you never really know when your last game's going to be. To have scored in my last game and to go out at home in front of the fans was nice, but obviously I didn't plan on leaving. I'm glad I scored in my last appearance and I'm so happy to have left on that note, but it was a shame to leave.

"I was waiting and waiting and nothing was happening. I remember speaking to my partner and my family, just trying to get different perspectives. It was a hard thing to come to terms with, I never thought of myself leaving. Obviously, being told that I was possibly going to be staying and thinking that you're not going to leave to have things turn around and then face the fact that you are going to leave was hard to process. In football, these things happen and I have to look after my career, my future and my family. I had to make a decision within a day or two, and in the end I had to make the decision to leave. It's one of them, it was hard, it was tough. Sometimes I wonder if it's really sunk in yet; it's tough, I try not to think about it too much."

