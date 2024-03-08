Former Hartlepool United defender Gary Liddle leaves South Shields
The 37-year-old stalwart, who made 367 appearances for Pools over three spells and was an integral part of Dave Challinor’s 2021 promotion-winning team, had been with the Mariners since June 2022.
He played every single minute of the 2022-23 season and was voted player-of-the-year as South Shields, who were managed by current Pools boss Kevin Phillips, won promotion to the National League North.
Liddle has played 27 times this term, with South Shields 12th in the National League North table and just four points outside the play-offs.
Liddle’s relationship with Phillips, as well as injuries to injury concerns in defence, means a return to the Suit Direct Stadium for the experienced defender could be explored.
However, he could also be tempted to link up with former Pools boss Graeme Lee, who is currently in charge at Spennymoor, while the statement on the South Shields website hints at a possible return to the 1st Cloud Arena in another role.
It read: “South Shields Football Club would like to announce the mutual cancellation of Gary Liddle’s current playing contract.”
Meanwhile, interim manager Elliott Dickman said: “Gary has been an absolute true professional both on and off the field throughout his time at the club and we wish him every success in the future with his next steps in his career.”
And Liddle himself added: “I want to say thank you to the players, staff and fans who have made my stay at the football club one of the most enjoyable of my career.
“I wish Elliott, the staff, the players and chairman Geoff Thompson the best of luck for the remainder of the season in what promises to be an exciting ending and hopefully an exciting future for the football club.”