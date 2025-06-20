Former Hartlepool United defender Macauley Southam-Hales said it had been an "honour to wear the famous County shirt" after his departure from League One side Stockport was confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old full-back signed for the Hatters in September 2020 and went on to make 120 appearances, winning two promotions. The Welshman, affectionately known as 'the genius from Wales' by County fans, has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons; in November 2022, he collided headfirst with an advertising hoarding during an FA Cup clash and then missed much of the rest of the season with a broken foot before suffering a career-threatening knee injury in February last year that ruled him out for nine months.

The former Cardiff, Barry Town and Fleetwood man was a popular figure during a fleeting stint at Pools, making seven appearances during a loan spell and impressing with his pace, drive and energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his departure from Stockport, Southam-Hales took to social media to thank County fans for their "incredible support", revealing he had "made memories to last a lifetime".

Southam-Hales, who made seven appearances at Pools during an impressive loan spell in 2020, has hailed "memories that will last a lifetime" after leaving Dave Challinor's Stockport County. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

"Five seasons, three play-offs, two champions. What a journey," he wrote on X.

"The highs have given me and my family memories that will last a lifetime. With highs come lows, and with lows comes an opportunity to overcome it and come out the other side stronger in every way.

"Thank you to the coaching staff I have worked with, and thank you to everyone behind the scenes at the club - it's been an honour to work with you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a pleasure to share this journey with some of the best people, who I have the honour to call teammates and friends for life. We have had the best celebrations and have made memories that will last a lifetime.

"Lastly, the fans. Thank you for your incredible support over the years and for giving me a home. It's been an honour to wear that famous County shirt and badge and play my part in getting this club back to where it belongs.

"Off the pitch or on the pitch, I hope I have had a positive impact on as many people as possible.

"I will forever be a County fan and your genius from Wales. All the best in the future, and I now look forward to my next journey."