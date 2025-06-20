1 . Brad James

The goalkeeper, who signed on loan for Pools in April 2021 following an injury to first choice Ben Killip, made six appearances and secured promotion when he diverted Matt Buse's penalty onto the crossbar. James, now 25, then endured a nightmarish spell after a broken ankle required five different surgeries and ended up ruling him out for two-and-a-half years. Now, James is a regular at National League North side Spennymoor, where he plays under former Pools boss Graeme Lee and was part of the team that reached the FA Trophy final last season. Photo: Frank Reid