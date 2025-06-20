It's safe to say a lot has changed at Victoria Park since then. Four years on from one of the greatest days in the club's history, we've taken a look at where the members of the promotion-winning squad have ended up.
1. Brad James
The goalkeeper, who signed on loan for Pools in April 2021 following an injury to first choice Ben Killip, made six appearances and secured promotion when he diverted Matt Buse's penalty onto the crossbar. James, now 25, then endured a nightmarish spell after a broken ankle required five different surgeries and ended up ruling him out for two-and-a-half years. Now, James is a regular at National League North side Spennymoor, where he plays under former Pools boss Graeme Lee and was part of the team that reached the FA Trophy final last season. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jamie Sterry
The popular defender, who made more than 100 appearances for Pools and scored in the penalty shootout against Torquay, signed for Doncaster in 2023. Although he missed around four months immediately after his Rovers debut through injury, the 29-year-old has established himself as a regular in South Yorkshire and played 47 times as Rovers were crowned League Two champions last term. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Timi Odusina
The dynamic centre-half secured a move to Bradford in the summer of 2022 but struggled to make an impact at Valley Parade, managing just seven appearances. He signed for Woking, initially on loan, and is a popular figure in Surrey despite suffering a number of injuries. Photo: Federico Maranesi
4. Gary Liddle
The club's tenth highest appearance maker of all-time, the cultured centre-half announced his retirement from playing last season and is currently in charge of Northern Premier League side Whitby Town. Photo: Frank Reid