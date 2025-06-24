Former Hartlepool United defender Romoney Crichlow has signed for National League champions Barnet.

The 26-year-old, who can play as a centre-half or full-back, becomes the Bees sixth signing of the summer.

Crichlow signed on loan for Pools in the summer of 2019 but only made three appearances at Victoria Park. A month after joining Pools, Crichlow's mother, Natalie, died in Barbados after being attacked. The defender thanked Pools fans for their outpouring of support in the wake of the tragedy.

Crichlow spent six years on the books of Huddersfield between 2017 and 2023; he made just a handful of senior appearances for the Terriers and spent time out on loan at six different clubs, including Swindon, Plymouth and Bradford.

Crichlow, who helped Bradford win promotion to League One last season, has signed for National League champions Barnet. Picture by Frank Reid.

In June 2023, the versatile defender signed for Peterborough and was part of the Posh side that won the Football League Trophy the following year, coming on as a late substitute at Wembley. However, he was placed on the transfer list in May 2024 and signed on loan for National League club Dagenham and Redbridge in October. Crichlow made 12 appearances in London, scoring against Barnet before being sent off in a defeat to Tamworth.

The powerful defender signed a permanent deal with League Two Bradford in February, returning to Valley Parade having impressed during a loan spell in the 2022/23 campaign. He made a further 12 appearances in West Yorkshire, helping the Bantams clinch promotion to League One. However, he was released at the end of the campaign.

Crichlow reacts to joining Barnet

Speaking to the Bees official club website, Crichlow revealed that Barnet's style of play convinced him to sign for Dean Brennan's side. Barnet drew widespread plaudits for their approach last season, amassing an impressive 102 points and playing attractive, attacking and hugely entertaining football in Brennan's trademark 3-5-2 formation.

"The style of play, in recent times it's been very successful - serial winners at this point," he said.

"When I had the presentation with the gaffer and the rest of the staff, the way they envisioned me playing in that system, it was a no-brainer really."

Brennan hails Crichlow as an "upgrade"

Inimitable Irishman Dean Brennan, who has been in charge at the Hive since 2021, has been busy adding to his squad already this summer as Barnet prepare for life back in the Football League. One thing seems unlikely to change - Brennan's commitment to possession-based play. The Bees boss has become synonymous with a 3-5-2 formation, with Barnet impressing against Pools during a comfortable 2-0 win in January last season. Crichlow, a left-sided defender, looks set to line up as part of Brennan's back three, with the popular boss admitting to having been a long-time admirer of his latest recruit.

"We've been monitoring Rom for a few years now, since his Peterborough days," he said.

"Last season he helped Bradford gain promotion, and he gives us really good balance on that left-hand side.

"We know he's a good leader, he's shown that at previous clubs, and he's helping us upgrade - what's important for him is that he plays 50 games for Barnet Football Club this season."