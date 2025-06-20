Former Hartlepool United defender Michael Ledger is hoping to build on last season's success after signing a new contract with Spennymoor Town.

The experienced defender, who made 11 appearances for Pools during a loan spell in the 2017/18 season, has featured more than 100 times for the Moors and was almost ever-present in Graeme Lee's side last term.

Spennymoor, who just missed out on the National League North play-offs last season and reached the final of the FA Trophy, have already been busy this summer, signing midfielders Cam Salkeld and Alfie Doherty.

"I'm delighted, I'm pleased to be back," Ledger told Spennymoor's official club website.

Former Pools boss Graeme Lee revealed he was "delighted" after experienced defender Michael Ledger, who spent time on loan at Victoria Park earlier in his career, signed a new contract with Spennymoor. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

"It's coming up to season number four for me now, so I've done a few of these interviews.

"As soon as the season finished, I had a bit of time off but, as I said to the manager, I wanted to stay. I'm happy here, there's no need to move on or anything, so I'm happy it's all sorted.

"I have a good relationship with the gaffer, he said he thought I had a good season. I'm pleased it's all sorted and I'm hoping we can kick on again.

"We had a lot of good times last year, ultimately we just fell short but, looking at the lads we're bringing in and the lads we've already got here, we're going to be strong again.

"Last season was brilliant. Wembley seems like a while ago now - if you'd said at the start of the season that our last game was going to be at Wembley, no one would have believed you. There are mixed emotions; obviously, we fell short and Aldershot deserved to win but it was a brilliant weekend. It'll always stick with us."

Meanwhile, Moors manager Graeme Lee, who made more than 200 appearances for Pools and took charge of the club between December 2021 and May 2022, revealed he was "delighted" to have tied down the 28-year-old for another season.

He said: "It's great news that Michael is staying with us.

"He was outstanding last season, and you always know what you're going to get with him no matter where he's asked to play in the back line.

"Michael is a very experienced player now and he has that calming presence when he's on the pitch, so we're delighted to secure his services for another season.

"He's settled at the club now, he's got a lot of games under his belt and we're looking forward to him having a big input again during 2025/26."