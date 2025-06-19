Former Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor is targeting Championship football after signing a new three-year contract with Stockport County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 49-year-old, who has led the Hatters from the National League to League One since taking charge in 2021, has been linked with several high profile jobs in recent months, including the likes of Sunderland, West Brom and Middlesbrough. However, Challinor, who has the second highest win percentage of any manager in Stockport's history, has committed his future to County and has set his sights on a third promotion in five seasons.

Challinor made his name at the likes of Colwyn Bay, steering the club to promotion to the Conference North, and AFC Fylde, where he spent eight years and led the Coasters from the Northern Premier League Division One North to the National League play-off final, winning the FA Trophy in May 2019. Having been sacked by Fylde just five months after his Trophy triumph, Challinor was appointed Pools boss in November 2019 and would go on to be regarded as one of the club's finest ever manager's after leading them back to the Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools finished the 2020/21 season in fourth and beat Bromley and Stockport to set up a play-off final clash with Torquay, taking the lead through the impressive Luke Armstrong before being pegged back in agonising fashion when Gulls goalkeeper Lucas Covolan headed home a 96th minute equaliser. Pools held on throughout extra time to take the game to penalties and recovered after missing their first two spot-kicks to win the shootout 5-4, with Middlesbrough loanee Brad James diverting Matt Buse's decisive effort onto the crossbar.

Challinor, who led Pools back to the Football League in 2021, is targeting Championship football after agreeing a new three-year contract with Stockport County. Picture by Ben Roberts/Getty Images.

Despite losing the likes of Rhys Oates and Luke Armstrong over the summer, Pools made a strong start on their return to the Football League and Challinor agreed a new three-year contract. However, a little over a month after penning his new deal, Challinor was persuaded to return to the National League and take charge at Stockport, who he had captained in his playing days. At the time, Challinor, who called the decision to leave Pools "ridiculously difficult", was criticised for his abrupt departure but the strength of feeling has since diluted and he is still held in high regard at Victoria Park.

After taking over with Stockport ninth in the National League and 10 points behind the leaders, Challinor engineered an immediate turnaround and the Hatters were promoted as champions. County reached the League Two play-off final the following season, losing out to Carlisle on penalties, but were crowned champions in 2024, the first time Stockport had won a Football League title since the 1966/67 campaign.

Stockport finished third in League One last term, their highest finish since 2002, but missed out on another promotion after being edged out by Leyton Orient on penalties in the play-off semi-final. Nonetheless, County are expected to be among the favourites ahead of the new season and have already secured the signing of League Two title-winner Joseph Olowu this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challinor's managerial record is truly remarkable; the former Pools boss has achieved seven promotions and has never finished outside the play-off places in any full season - a record spanning four clubs and six divisions.

Challinor, who is now set to remain at Edgeley Park until 2028, told Stockport's official club website he is hoping to use last season's disappointment as fuel as he bids to lead County to the Championship.

"I'm delighted to extend my stay at the club beyond the end of the upcoming season," he said.

"Last season gives me even more motivation to improve and aim to meet the shared objectives we have. I'm still highly ambitious and feel that what we have built here over the last three-and-a-half years makes County somewhere that I want to continue to build, alongside my staff, players and everyone involved at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A manager's tenure at any football club is getting shorter and shorter, and I feel proud to have been at Edgeley Park for as long as I have. We've had great success, excitement, ups and the odd down over this period. Next season will undoubtedly be tougher than the last, and we have to continue to develop and move forward as a club year on year. But we still remain positive that together we can achieve what we all want, and importantly what the original plan was - Championship football."