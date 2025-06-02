Former Hartlepool United defender on the hunt for new club following release by National League rivals

Former Hartlepool United defender Eddy Jones is on the hunt for a new club following his release by Altrincham.

The 23-year-old, who made 104 appearances for the Robins, was one of eight players to leave Moss Lane following the publication of Altrincham's retained list. Regan Linney, who scored an impressive 25 goals last season, has also since said goodbye to Greater Manchester, signing for relegated Carlisle for an undisclosed fee.

Having come through the ranks at Bury, Jones signed for Stoke in 2020 and made six appearances on loan at Pools in the 2021/22 season.

The versatile defender, a former Wales under-21 international, spent two separate loan spells at Altrincham before signing a permanent deal with Phil Parkinson's side. However, he found his opportunities limited last term and made just 13 appearances, with his last coming on Boxing Day.

Former Pools midfielder Tom Crawford, who enjoyed an impressive first season at Moss Lane, scoring six goals in 43 games, remains under contract at Altrincham, who finished ninth in the National League.