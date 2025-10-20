The defender, who made 25 appearances for Pools in the 2016/17 season, is set to take time away from football after leaving League Two strugglers Shrewsbury. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Former Hartlepool United defender Toto Nsiala has left League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town and is set to take some time away from football due to family reasons.

The 33-year-old has made 108 appearances across two separate spells for the Shropshire side, featuring five times this term, but has chosen to take a break from football. Having first signed for the Shrews in January 2017, the former Accrington, Southport and Grimsby man went on to become an integral part of the side that finished third in League One and reached the final of the Football League Trophy. After reuniting with manager Paul Hurst, who he worked with at Grimsby, the centre-half was sent off on his Salop debut but recovered to establish a strong partnership with Mat Saddler to help steer the Shrews clear of the relegation zone in his first campaign at New Meadow. Nsiala, renowned for his ability on the ball, made 58 appearances the following season as Shrewsbury reached the League One play-off final, losing out to Rotherham in extra time at Wembley. The defender also helped the Shrews reach the final of the Football League Trophy, although Nsiala and his side suffered more Wembley heartache after being beaten 1-0 by Lincoln.

Nonetheless, his impressive performances earned him a move to Championship side Ipswich, where he made 78 appearances. While on the books at Portman Road, Nsiala featured 12 times during a loan spell at Bolton before signing for Fleetwood in January 2022. The towering centre-back played 76 games for the Lancashire side, returning to Shrewsbury in the summer of 2024 following a fleeting spell at Burton Albion. Nsiala featured 24 times last season as the Shrews were relegated to League Two, while his final game in Shropshire was a 2-0 defeat to Harrogate last month.

Nsiala endured a mixed spell at Pools, making 25 appearances after signing from Grimsby in the summer of 2016. Clearly a talented footballer, the defender was criticised for the occasional lapse of concentration in possession and was sent off in back-to-back games towards the end of August, although his second red card in a Football League Trophy game against Notts County was later ruled to be a case of mistaken identity. Having failed to convince then-manager Craig Hignett, the Congolese international signed for Shrewsbury in January 2017.

After his departure and decision to take a break from football were confirmed by the official Shrewsbury club website, Nsiala thanked fans for their support and reflected on some "brilliant memories" in Shropshire.

"To be part of a team that finished third in League One and reached two finals at Wembley was an honour," he said.

"Returning to the club and being added to the 100 Club wall was special too."