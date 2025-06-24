Former Hartlepool United defender signs for National League rivals

Former Hartlepool United defender Mark Kitching has signed for National League rivals York.

The Minstermen are expected to be among the favourites for the title next term, thanks in no small part to the considerable financial backing of mother and son ownership due Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla. York splashed out a rumoured £350,000 to sign striker Josh Stones from Wigan last season but missed out on promotion after losing in the play-off semi-finals to Oldham; the fact that York amassed 96 points in the regular season but were still denied promotion to League Two prompted Julie-Anne Uggla to write an open letter to the National League and the Football League calling for the introduction of a second automatic promotion place.

York have already been busy bolstering their ranks this summer, signing experienced defender Ash Palmer, who has won promotion from the National League with both Stockport and Chesterfield in the past, midfielder Ollie Banks, who was a teammate of Palmer as the Spirites were crowned National League champions in 2024, and attacker Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals for Altrincham last season. Kitching, who joins after leaving Oldham, arrives to add additional promotion-winning experience having been an integral part of the Latics side that edged out York in the play-offs last term.

Indeed, the versatile defender made 45 appearances for the Latics last season, playing the full 90 minutes as Oldham beat York in the play-off semi-final and starting at Wembley as Micky Mellon's side got the better of Southend in a thrilling promotion final. Having secured Oldham's return to the Football League, Kitching, who made 119 appearances at Boundary Park, has immediately dropped back down to the fifth tier to sign for York.

Kitching, who had a brief loan spell with the Minstermen at the beginning of his career, spent two years at Pools and made 85 appearances. He turned down a new deal at Victoria Park in the summer of 2020 in order to sign for Stockport, helping the Hatters win the National League title under Dave Challinor two years later.