Former Hartlepool United defender signs for National League South side

Defender Manny Onariase has signed a permanent deal at National League South side Maidenhead United following his departure from Hartlepool United.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season at York Road, making 20 appearances. Although he wasn't able to help the Magpies avoid relegation from the National League, the experienced defender impressed in Berkshire and has now committed his future to the club.

Onariase signed for Pools in the summer of 2023 following a spell at Dagenham and Redbridge and made a decent start to life at Victoria Park, featuring in the heart of John Askey's back three as his new side climbed to the top of the National League table. However, the former West Ham, Cheltenham and Scunthorpe man fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign and featured sparingly under Kevin Phillips following the arrivals of Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall.

Onariase was placed on the transfer list over the summer but remained at Victoria Park, making a handful of substitute appearances under Darren Sarll before falling out of the first team picture altogether. His omission from the squad saw his brother take to social media to criticise Sarll following a run of poor results.

The towering defender signed for Maidenhead on loan in December and was a regular in Alan Devonshire's side. He leaves Pools having made 38 appearances.

After the Magpies confirmed he had signed a permanent deal, Onariase took to X to reveal his delight at the news.

"Loved my time here so far," he wrote.

"Glad to be staying - let's get to work."