Long-serving Hartlepool United defender set to leave Pools - reports

Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson has agreed a deal to join National League rivals Gateshead, according to reports.

BBC Radio Tees Sport presenter Rob Law took to X on Tuesday evening to reveal the news, which would bring to an end Ferguson's five-year stay at Victoria Park.

Since signing for Pools in the summer of 2020, the 31-year-old has made 236 appearances and was an integral part of the side that won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor, featuring in the National League team of the season.

Even so, it hasn't all been plain sailing for the experienced defender, particularly since Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023. Ferguson was appointed captain by John Askey in the wake of relegation from League Two but appeared to struggle with the weight of his new role, relinquishing the armband following the return of veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone midway through the campaign. Ever since then, Ferguson has divided opinion; to some fans, he looks to have lost some of the pace and energy that once made him such a threat on the left flank while to others, he remains a consistent and reliable presence in the Pools back line.

There were calls from some sections of the fanbase for Pools to look to replace Ferguson last summer. Indeed, the club moved to sign former Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig and Newcastle left-back Matthew Bondswell in November, although Ferguson retained his place in the side and Bondswell was released in January without starting a National League game. Pools then signed Jack Robinson following his release from Carlisle; at one stage, the new man looked set to displace Ferguson when a serious injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Towards the end of the campaign, Ferguson lined up on the left of a back three and drew plaudits for his mature performances, scoring a stunning free-kick against Fylde in March as well as an inventive flick in the draw with Forest Green Rovers on the final day of the campaign.

Initially at least, there was a sense that Ferguson was likely to remain at Victoria Park for a sixth season. Head coach Anthony Limbrick was full of praise for the full-back's performances in the final weeks of the season, while Ferguson revealed he was keen to commit his future to the club in an interview after the full-time whistle had blown against Forest Green in May. Now, that looks like being his last game in blue and white.

For all the last couple of seasons might well have had some difficult moments, Ferguson has remained a committed, dedicated and reliable member of the Pools side. As it stands, Pools have just 11 players under contract ahead of the new campaign, with no other recognised options at left-back. New manager Simon Grayson, who replaced Limbrick earlier this month, will need to move fast to secure Ferguson's replacement.

Ferguson will leave with Pools still reeling in the wake of a dramatic and controversial few months off the pitch but is set to join a Gateshead side that remain in disarray following a similarly challenging campaign last term. The Heed were three points behind leaders Barnet after beating Pools 4-3 on Boxing Day but a remarkable slide down the table saw them miss out on a place in the play-offs on the final day of the campaign while a takeover led by former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe collapsed in bizarre circumstances; speaking at the end of the season, captain Greg Olley, who has since left the club, blasted the situation in one of the most forthright and remarkable interviews in recent memory. Having appointed former Blyth Spartans and Darlington boss Alun Armstrong as their new manager, Gateshead's aims next term are expected to be more modest - in all likelihood, survival and consolidation would rank as a success.