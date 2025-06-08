Former Hartlepool United defender Ryan Johnson has signed a new two-year contract at AFC Wimbledon after helping the Dons win promotion to League One via the play-offs last season.

The 28-year-old signed for Wimbledon in the summer of 2023 and was instrumental in helping them win promotion to League One last term, making 49 appearances and forming a central part of the division's best defence; the Dons conceded 35 goals in 46 games during the regular season, 10 fewer than then next best back line, and kept three clean sheets in their three play-off games, beating Walsall 1-0 in the final.

Johnson spent a similarly successful season at Pools during the 2020/21 campaign, helping them win promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor. Having arrived from Kidderminster in September, the dominant defender went on to score five goals in 37 games, playing the entire 120 minutes in the play-off final win over Torquay. He left Pools the following summer and has since turned out for the likes of Port Vale, Stockport, where he reunited with Challinor and made more than 50 appearances, and Wimbledon, where he is vice-captain.

Having committed his future to Wimbledon, Johnson told the club's official website it was an "easy decision" to pen a new deal.

Johnson scored five goals in 37 games for Pools and helped Wimbledon win promotion to League One last season. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

"It was an easy decision to make once me, the gaffer and Craig (Cope, director of football) got together," he said.

"It would've been rude not to continue the story we've written together. I'm delighted to stay, I've really enjoyed my time here and I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds. We ended the season in a special way and now I want us to kick on in a new league."

Meanwhile, manager Johnnie Jackson, who was appointed as Dons boss in May 2022, admitted he was "delighted" to have tied Johnson down for another two years.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted that Johno has committed his future to the club.

"He is our vice-captain, a leader within the group and has been an integral part of our defensive unit which helped us to success this season. Keeping that unit together will give us the best chance of having further success in the upcoming League One campaign."