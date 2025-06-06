Hartlepool United reported to have made approach for National League manager

Hartlepool United have had an approach for Boston United manager Graham Coughlan rejected, according to reports.

As first revealed by the Football Insider's transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke, Pools are believed to have made contact with the Pilgrims to enquire about the Irishman. Coughlan is under contract at the Jakemans Community Stadium, so Pools would have to pay a few were any deal to come to fruition down the line.

Coughlan has done a remarkable job with the Pilgrims since his appointment in November last year. When he took charge, Boston were seven points adrift of National League safety but a run of 11 wins in their final 18 games saw the Lincolnshire side finish the season in 19th.

Although Boston lost defender Brad Nicholson, an important part of their revival in the second half of last season, to Solihull Moors, the Pilgrims have already made significant progress in the transfer market this summer. Coughlan's side have signed goalkeeper Rhys Lovett, who is expected to replace the departing Cameron Gregory, as well as two-time National League promotion winner Jordan Cropper and Leicester defender Ben Grist. Popular centre-half Connor Teale committed his future to the club after signing a new two-year deal last week.

Pools, meanwhile, find themselves in a precarious position on and off the pitch following a dramatic few months that has seen controversial owner Raj Singh resign and announce his intention to sell the club, only to return after the apparent collapse of takeover negotiations following a vote among season ticket holders. On the pitch, Pools have lost defender Billy Sass-Davies to fellow National League side Altrincham while the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron could all follow him out the door in the coming weeks. The club have been linked with a move for former Halifax boss Chris Millington, who left the Shaymen last month having led them to successive top seven finishes as well as an FA Trophy triumph, and Coughlan. Even so, head coach Anthony Limbrick, who has won five, drawn six and lost six of his opening 17 games at the helm but has also navigated a hugely challenging and ever-changing situation off the pitch with admirable level-headedness and sincerity, remains under contract ahead of the new campaign.

If Pools are indeed to make a change in the dugout, then Coughlan looks to be among the front-runners. The Irishman enjoyed an impressive spell in charge of Bristol Rovers, keeping the Gas in League One after taking over with the club on the cusp of the relegation zone before leading a play-off challenge the following season. He left the Memorial Stadium to take over at Mansfield but was sacked after less than a year in the role, winning just four of his 27 games. After a spell working as under-23s coach at Sheffield United, he rose to prominence again at the helm of Newport, keeping the Exiles in League Two and leading them to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Owner Raj Singh, who is one of the most controversial figures in the club's recent history but looks to have tightened his grip on control of the club following the latest takeover debacle, is expected to address fans in a pre-recorded interview in the coming days.