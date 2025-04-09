Former Hartlepool United defender signs new contract with Northern Premier League champions
The 27-year-old signed for the Silkmen in January after leaving National League Aldershot, helping Robbie Savage's side secure promotion to the National League North.
Menayese signed for Pools on a season-long loan from Walsall in July 2022 and impressed, making 23 appearances in all competitions, prior to sustaining a serious ankle injury in January that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.
The defender is one of a number of players to have been rewarded with a new contract in Cheshire, along with former Pools trialist D'Mani Mellor, who spent time at the Prestige Group Stadium in the summer.
