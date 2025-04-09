Former Hartlepool United defender signs new contract with Northern Premier League champions

By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:29 BST
The defender made 23 appearances for Pools after signing on loan from Walsall in the summer of 2022 and played against them for Aldershot at the beginning of this season. Picture by Tom West.The defender made 23 appearances for Pools after signing on loan from Walsall in the summer of 2022 and played against them for Aldershot at the beginning of this season. Picture by Tom West.
The defender made 23 appearances for Pools after signing on loan from Walsall in the summer of 2022 and played against them for Aldershot at the beginning of this season. Picture by Tom West.
Former Hartlepool United defender Rollin Menayese has signed a new contract with Northern Premier League Premier Division champions Macclesfield Town.

The 27-year-old signed for the Silkmen in January after leaving National League Aldershot, helping Robbie Savage's side secure promotion to the National League North.

Menayese signed for Pools on a season-long loan from Walsall in July 2022 and impressed, making 23 appearances in all competitions, prior to sustaining a serious ankle injury in January that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The defender is one of a number of players to have been rewarded with a new contract in Cheshire, along with former Pools trialist D'Mani Mellor, who spent time at the Prestige Group Stadium in the summer.

