"To fall at the last hurdle last season was difficult but I want to aim for promotion here."

Former Hartlepool United full-back Charlie Seaman has signed for National League South side Ebbsfleet United.

Josh Wright's team are in the midst of a rebuild following a nightmarish 2024/25 campaign that saw them relegated from the National League after winning just three of their 46 games. The Kent side, who got through three different managers last season, released a whole host of long-serving players in May but have already moved to sign the versatile Ben Coker, who helped Barnet win the National League title last term.

Seaman becomes the Fleet's second summer signing off the back of an impressive spell with Maidstone, his third stint at the Gallagher Stadium, during which he made 47 appearances as the Stones reached the National League South play-off final.

Having come through the ranks at West Ham, Seaman signed for Bournemouth in 2017 and spent time on loan at the likes of Weymouth, Dundee United, Eastleigh and Maidstone before signing a permanent deal with Doncaster Rovers in 2020.

Seaman scored twice in his first four Pools appearances but fell out of favour under John Askey before being recalled by Doncaster in January. Picture by Frank Reid.

The 25-year-old would go on to make 41 appearances for the South Yorkshire side, spending another spell on loan at Maidstone. Seaman looked to have established himself in the Rovers first team picture but seemed to fall out of favour, prompting Pools to sign him on a season-long loan in July 2023.

The energetic and determined defender made a bright start to his spell in the North East, scoring two goals in his first four appearances. However, it wasn't long before then-manager John Askey seemed to lose faith in him following a string of indifferent defensive displays and he fell out of contention altogether in October, prompting Doncaster to recall him in January after making 16 appearances, all of which came during the first three months of his loan spell.

Seaman spent the rest of the 2023/24 campaign at Wealdstone, making seven appearances, before returning to Maidstone for a third spell last summer. The attack-minded defender has now signed for their Kent rivals, who are expected to be among the favourites ahead of next season's National League South campaign.

Speaking to Ebbsfleet's official club website, Seaman admitted he was targeting promotion after narrowly missing out with Maidstone last season.

"I've spoken to the manager about the ambitions for next season and it's something that I want to be involved in," he said.

"To fall at the last hurdle last season was difficult but I want to aim for promotion here."