Former Hartlepool United favourite hailed as "genuinely brilliant character" after sealing League Two switch

Former Hartlepool United defender Macauley Southam-Hales has signed for Bristol Rovers.

The Gas were relegated to League Two last season but have already been busy this summer, appointing former Pools midfielder Darrell Clarke as their new manager in May and welcoming a number of new signings, including goalkeeper Brad Young, who made 10 appearances on loan at Victoria Park last term.

Southam-Hales has agreed a two-year deal at the Memorial Stadium having left Stockport last week. The 29-year-old full-back signed for the Hatters in September 2020 and went on to make 120 appearances, winning two promotions. The Welshman, affectionately known as 'the genius from Wales' by County fans, has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons; in November 2022, he collided headfirst with an advertising hoarding during an FA Cup clash and then missed much of the rest of the season with a broken foot before suffering a career-threatening knee injury in February last year that ruled him out for nine months.

The former Cardiff, Barry Town and Fleetwood man was a popular figure during a fleeting stint at Pools, making seven appearances during a loan spell and impressing with his pace, drive and energy.

Popular former Pools midfielder Darrell Clarke, who was appointed Bristol Rovers manager in May, hailed Southam-Hales as a "genuinely brilliant character" after convincing the full-back to sign for the Gas. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

Speaking to the official Bristol Rovers club website, Southam-Hales revealed a conversation with Darrell Clarke, as well as the club's impressive training facilities, convinced him to put pen to paper on a deal in the South West.

"I'm delighted to get the deal done - I just can't wait to get going," he said.

"I heard about the interest, and there are some links to Stockport with some of the staff up there who were here. They spoke highly about Bristol Rovers, and I really can't wait to get going down here.

"I met the gaffer and took to him immediately. It was really eye-opening to see the project behind the scenes and where the club wants to go and the ambition and the training facilities."

Meanwhile, Clarke, who made 136 appearances for Pools as a player and remains an enormously popular figure at Victoria Park, lauded Southam-Hales as a "genuinely brilliant character" after the energetic full-back became his fourth signing of the summer.

He said: "I am delighted to bring Macauley to Bristol Rovers.

"The first thing to say about him is what a genuinely brilliant character he is, who will bring determination, resilience and an exceptionally high standard to our squad.

"Macauley is also a forward thinking full-back and has extensive experience across the leagues. I am excited to work with him in the weeks and months to come."