Former Hartlepool United striker Ellis Harrison has been released by League Two side Milton Keynes Dons.

The 31-year-old is one of three players set to leave Stadium MK this summer, along with goalkeeper Nathan Harness and defender Jack Tucker.

Harrison scored 13 goals in 59 games for the Buckinghamshire side and spent the second half of this season on loan at Walsall, finding the net three times in 12 matches. Remarkably, just 14 of Harrison's MK Dons appearances were starts, with 45 of the frontman's outings coming from the bench.

The experienced forward spent a brief spell on loan at Pools towards the beginning of his career, failing to score in two appearances after arriving from Bristol Rovers in 2016; then-manager Ronnie Moore criticised Harrison following his performance in a 3-1 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Harrison returned to Bristol Rovers after a month and went on to score 52 goals in 205 appearances, helping the Gas win successive promotions from the National League to League One.

Since then, Harrison has spent time at the likes of Ipswich, where he commanded a rumoured fee of £750,000, Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Port Vale. The former Wales under-21 international signed for MK Dons in September 2023 but is now on the hunt for a new side following his release. Former Pools midfielder Joe White has also left Stadium MK, returning to parent club Newcastle following a successful loan that saw him score six times in 35 appearances.