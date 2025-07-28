Devante Rodney, who has been rewarded for a prolific season with a contract extension at Rochdale, fired himself into Hartlepool United folklore when his brace helped Pools beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 on the final day of the 2016/17 season and almost saw them pull of an unlikely escape from relegation. Picture by National World.

Former Hartlepool United striker Devante Rodney has signed a new contract with National League rivals Rochdale.

The frontman has been rewarded for the most prolific season of his career, scoring 20 goals in 37 games last term, penning a new contract that is set to keep him at the Crown Oil Arena, traditionally known as Spotland, until 2027, with the option of an additional year included in the deal.

The 27-year-old has gone from strength to strength since signing for Rochdale in the summer of 2022, scoring 39 goals in 102 games. He is set to partner Mani Dieseruvwe in attack next season after the talismanic forward, who scored 43 times in 89 matches during a hugely successful spell at Pools, completed a move from Victoria Park earlier in the summer. Dale will also be able to call upon the club's all-time leading goalscorer Ian Henderson after the 40-year-old, who has made a staggering 475 appearances in Greater Manchester, signed a new deal. Jimmy McNulty's side are well-fancied ahead of the new season as Dale look to build on a strong campaign last term that saw them finish fourth before losing out to Southend in a dramatic play-off semi-final.

Rodney came through the ranks at Pools and, while he struggled to make too much of an impact in the North East, will of course be remembered for his brace against Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the 2016/17 season. With Pools needing to win to have any chance of avoiding a first ever relegation to non-league football - and Rovers needing to win to clinch the League Two title - Pools, who were trailing 1-0 at the time, threw Rodney on in a last-ditch attempt to preserve their Football League status. In a truly remarkable turn of events the teenage Rodney, making just his fourth ever senior appearance, scored twice as Pools turned the game on its head to win 2-1. While Newport County's late goal meant it wasn't enough for Pools to avoid relegation, it was a sensational moment that will live long in Hartlepool United folklore. The frontman left Pools in the summer of 2018 having scored four goals in 46 games and has since turned out for the likes of Stockport, Halifax and Port Vale before finding a home at Rochdale.

"I'm delighted and so happy to have got this done," Rodney told Dale's official club website.

"It's a club that I love being at - all my career I've chased happiness and I feel like I've found it here. I'm so grateful for all of the support I've received. I look forward to really kicking on this season."

