Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson is pleased with his side's impressive pre-season progress so far - but the new Pools boss isn't getting carried away after Saturday's comfortable 3-0 win over a Leeds United XI.

It wasn't long ago that fans were having nightmares about their club's future after chairman and owner Raj Singh's decision to resign plunged Pools into a period of uncertainty that overshadowed the end of last season and the beginning of the summer. After a very rocky few months that saw Singh return following a contentious vote among season ticket holders, there were concerns of a different kind about what the upcoming season might have in store.

And yet, all of a sudden, long-suffering supporters are daring to dream of a promotion push as the new campaign draws ever closer. Having replaced head coach Anthony Limbrick with experienced manager Simon Grayson, who already has four promotions in English football to his name, Singh appears to have put his hand in his pocket to back the new boss and Pools have welcomed 10 new signings. Despite the disappointment of losing both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, Pools have strengthened in almost all areas of the pitch - a new goalkeeper is still much-needed, with Adam Smith the club's only current option in-between the sticks - and look to have a genuine chance of, at least, challenging for a place in the top seven next term.

While it's always advisable to take pre-season results with a pinch of salt, Pools have looked good so far this summer and have won all of their first five matches, scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets. New recruits Jay Benn, Danny Johnson, who has scored three goals in his last three games, and Reiss McNally have all impressed, while Jamie Miley looks like he could be set for a big season. The signs are good as Pools prepare to begin their National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil on August 9.

Even so, Grayson certainly isn't getting carried away despite a strong start to life in the Pools dugout. The first three pre-season games were against lower level opposition, with Pools easing past Northern League Division Two side FC Hartlepool, Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Whitby Town as well as Northern Premier League Division One East team Redcar Athletic. Pools stepped up a gear when coming from two goals down to beat a youthful Rangers XI 3-2 thanks to Alex Reid's 89th minute winner, while Saturday's visit of a Leeds XI represented another step up in class given that the Whites side included Patrick Bamford, who has scored 60 goals in 205 games at Elland Road, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, while veteran Jonny Howson made an appearance from the bench following his release by Middlesbrough last week. Pools are set to conclude their pre-season preparations this week with the visit of a Middlesbrough XI on Wednesday before entertaining National League North side South Shields on Saturday.

"If we're scoring goals and keeping clean sheets all season then I'll be more than happy," Grayson told the official Pools club website.

"It's pre-season still so we're not getting too carried away but we know that momentum, belief and confidence can have a big part to play. The players have worked extremely hard on the things we needed to correct from last Sunday's game against Rangers, and that's a testament to their work on the training pitch this week."