Former Hartlepool United defender Reghan Tumilty has signed for Scottish Championship side St Johnstone.

The 28-year-old full-back joins the Saints, who were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season, following a successful spell with Scottish League One side Hamilton Academical, where he scored 11 goals in 102 games.

Tumilty endured a difficult spell at Victoria Park after following then-manager Paul Hartley south of the border in the summer of 2022. Despite the occasional flash of promise, the attack-minded full-back struggled to adapt to the English game, making 25 appearances as Pools were relegated back to the National League.

Speaking to the Saints official club website, Tumilty, whose uncle is a St Johnstone season ticket holder, said he was "honoured" to have signed for the club.

"I'm honoured, to be honest," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the season ahead and can't wait to get started.

"I know it's a cliche, but I'm buzzing to get going. When I played here in the cup with Hamilton last season, the atmosphere was brilliant. Hopefully the fans can help push us on.

"I'm an attacking full-back. You'll see me in the box trying to score goals but I also like to create. I'll put everything into this and will be up and down the right side non-stop.

"The games will come thick and fast but we'll quickly get used to playing with each other."