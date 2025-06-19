Hartlepool United defender reported to be edging towards Pools exit

Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson is edging towards a Pools exit, according to reports.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to BBC Tees Sport presenter Rob Law, Ferguson, who turned 31 earlier this month, has attracted the attention of both Gateshead and Spennymoor. At this stage Gateshead, who appointed former Blyth Spartans and Darlington boss Alun Armstrong as their new manager earlier this week, are believed to be leading the race.

Ferguson, who is out of contract this summer, signed for Pools in August 2020 and played an integral role as Dave Challinor's side won promotion at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, featuring in the National League team of the season. The full-back, who can also operate as a centre-half, has been a regular for Pools throughout most of his time at Victoria Park, making more than 200 appearances. Although there have been some challenging times during his stint at Pools, not least when he was stripped of the captaincy midway through the 2023/24 season after appearing to struggle with the weight of the armband, few would dispute that Ferguson has been a stellar servant for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are fans, though, who feel the time has come for Pools to make a change at left-back. Ferguson, who has come in for considerable criticism on the terraces at times, particularly since Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023, has endured some difficult spells in blue and white. That said, he has remained a regular even when Pools have had other options on the left of defence; both Matthew Bondswell and Jack Robinson, signed last term as cover and competition, struggled to displace him in the XI.

Reports suggest that Ferguson, who has made more than 200 appearances in almost five years at Pools, could be edging towards an exit amidst interest from Gateshead and Spennymoor. Picture by Frank Reid.

Ferguson revealed at the end of the season that he was eager to extend his stay at Victoria Park, while Pools confirmed he had been offered a new contract following the publication of the retained list last month. According to Law, however, there is now a sense that the experienced full-back is no longer in the club's plans.