The 22-year-old, who spent 19 months at Victoria Park, has completed a move to National League North side AFC Fylde after impressing on trial at Mill Farm. Picture by MI News and Sport.

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Patrick Boyes has signed for National League North side AFC Fylde.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old, who spent 19 months at Victoria Park but never made a senior appearance, has completed a move to the Coasters following a successful trial. The former Huddersfield, Hull, Grimsby and Fleetwood man becomes the second goalkeeper to arrive at Mill Farm this summer following the signing of New Zealander Zac Jones, who joined earlier this month after a successful spell with Cymru Premier side Haverfordwest.

It's been all change for Fylde this summer after the Lancashire side were relegated from the National League last season. The Coasters appointed the highly rated Craig Mahon as their new manager following five years in charge of Curzon Ashton, where his leadership helped the Nash punch well above their weight and push for a National League North play-off place. Mahon has wasted little time in rebuilding his new squad as Fylde look to bounce back to the National League at the first time of asking, welcoming five new signings while also handing teenager Cullen Meadowcroft a professional deal after impressing for the youth teams. Boyes, who made 13 appearances for fellow National League North side King's Lynn Town last season, follows in the footsteps of Jones, who he will have to contend for the role of first choice goalkeeper with, Tranmere's Chris Merrie, Morecambe's Max Taylor and Altrincham's George Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted to get the deal over the line and just can't wait for the season to start," Boyes told Fylde's official club website.

"We've got a really good group here. Training's been really good, and I think we can really push each other to have a good season. The standard of training has been unbelievable, and I can't wait to kick on with the campaign."

Meanwhile, Coasters goalkeeping coach Chris Neal said he was delighted with the Lancashire side's options in-between the sticks following the signings of Boyes and Jones.

He said: "I'm delighted to see Pat join the club.

"He's another really exciting young prospect who will bolster the goalkeeping unit and add healthy competition. Both Pat and Zac have already built up a really strong relationship, and you can see they will push each other as the season progresses. He's impressed in his first few weeks on trial, and we're excited to see both him and Zac kick on for the rest of the season."