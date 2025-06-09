Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Josh Mazfari has signed a permanent contract with Redcar Athletic following his controversial departure from Pools.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell at Green Lane last term, keeping a remarkable 27 clean sheets in 42 games as the Steelmen were crowned Northern League Division One champions. His form in North Yorkshire led to many fans talking up his chances of breaking into the Pools side; as recently as late March, head coach Anthony Limbrick hailed his development while Adam Smith, the club's first choice in-between the sticks as well as the goalkeeping coach, touted his "unbelievable potential".

Yet Mazfari's time at the Prestige Group Stadium came to an end in unusual circumstances earlier this month. Although Pools declared they were in "ongoing contract discussions" with the young goalkeeper following the publication of their retained list, Mazfari took to X to announce his departure. The drama wasn't to end there as Mazfari's dad, Steve, then revealed in his own social media post, since deleted, that "Josh has not had any contract discussions with anyone at the club and no offer has been made, either verbally or in writing."

Having left Pools, Mazfari has now penned a permanent deal with Redcar, leaving manager Carl Jarrett delighted to have secured a "fantastic player".

"He's a fantastic player with great quality," he told the club's official website.

"And more importantly, he fits perfectly into the dressing room."