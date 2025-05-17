Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been released by Championship side Preston North End.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, with third choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Woodman has made 138 appearances for North End since signing in the summer of 2022, winning the club's player of the season award at the end of his debut campaign at Deepdale. The former Newcastle, Swansea and Bournemouth stopper played 44 times this term as the Lilywhites narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

Woodman spent a month on loan at Pools in 2014, arriving at Victoria Park to gain experience of being in and around a first team environment. He was an unused substitute for six matches before returning to parent club Newcastle, where he made his first team debut in 2018 and went on to play in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper is one of six players set to leave the Lancashire side this summer, with long-serving midfielder Ryan Ledson released having made more than 200 appearances for the club while Emil Riis Jakobsen, who scored 12 Championship goals this season, also departs.