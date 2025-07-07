Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper not in line for surprise return to Victoria Park despite transfer speculation

Jameson, who made 20 appearances for Pools during a challenging loan spell in the 2023/24 season, is not set for a surprise return to Victoria Park despite recent transfer speculation. Picture by Frank Reid.

The 32-year-old, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Pools, is a free agent after leaving National League North side Darlington. Although Pools are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper following the departures of Joel Dixon and Josh Mazfari, BBC Tees Sport presenter Rob Law took to X to reveal that Jameson is not in line for a surprise return to Victoria Park.

Jameson, who was born in Sunderland and came through the ranks at Middlesbrough, has made almost 200 appearances for Darlington across two separate spells and has also played 110 games for York.

The experienced goalkeeper signed on a season-long loan for Pools in the summer of 2023 but struggled to nail down a place in the side, starting as a back-up to Joel Dixon before getting his chance but finding himself on the bench again after a series of unconvincing performances. Jameson was restored to the team in March by then-manager Kevin Phillips - who, as a lifelong Sunderland fan, Jameson revealed was his footballing hero - and finished the season well, leading some supporters to speculate that Pools would sign him on a free following his release by parent club Harrogate.

Although Jameson expressed his desire to remain at Victoria Park, Pools opted not to pursue him permanently, insteading signing experienced stopper Adam Smith as well as Brad Young, who joined on loan from Leicester having come through the ranks at Victoria Park at the beginning of his career.

Despite reports linking Jameson with a return to Pools, the BBC's Rob Law revealed that he had already signed for another National League club. While his next destination is yet to be revealed, Jameson has previously worked with new Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong, leading some to speculate he could be headed for the Gateshead International Stadium.