Pools have completed their fifth summer signing after fending off competition to secure versatile Barnet attacker Jermaine Francis. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Barnet attacker Jermaine Francis for an undisclosed fee.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old, who has made 15 international appearances for Grenada, becomes new manager Simon Grayson's fifth summer recruit.

The versatile forward signed for Barnet in the summer of 2024, making five substitute appearances as the Bees were crowned National League champions last term, but spent most of the campaign on loan at Braintree, scoring eight goals in 30 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really happy to have signed here and look forward to a positive season, and hopefully giving the fans something to get excited about" Francis told the official Pools club website.

Meanwhile, manager Simon Grayson, who is set to be in the dugout for the first time on Tuesday evening when Pools begin their pre-season campaign against FC Hartlepool, hailed the new man's versatility after fending off competition to secure his signature.

He said: "I'm really pleased to have beaten off competition to sign Jermaine.

"He's a versatile young player who we feel will only improve and also add a different dimension to the squad, with being able to play in any attacking role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last season he had a really successful spell at Braintree as well as representing the Grenada national team, so we're delighted to have him on board."