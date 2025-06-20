Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper reflects on "great times" after leaving League One side
The veteran, who turned 39 earlier this month, was one of five players to have entered into contract negotiations at the end of the campaign but is now set to leave the Nottinghamshire side after three seasons. Flinders, who was part of the squad that won promotion from League One in 2024, has been both a back-up goalkeeper and a member of the club's coaching staff during his time at the One Call Stadium. In total, he made 22 appearances for the Stags, featuring eight times in League One last term.
Flinders, a former England under-20 international, spent six years at Pools and made more than 250 appearances. He played every minute of every game during his first season at Victoria Park and became the first ever Pools goalkeeper to score a goal from open play when he headed home a last minute equaliser against Bournemouth in 2011. During his time in the North East, he also broke a club record for the most clean sheets kept by a goalkeeper and became the first ever Pools stopper to make 200 Football League appearances. He captained the side during the memorable 'great escape' season under Ronnie Moore in 2014/15.
Flinders, who has represented 12 different clubs throughout his career, said he had "absolutely loved" his time at Mansfield after news of his departure was confirmed.
"My time at the Stags has come to an end," he said.
"I've absolutely loved the last three seasons at an unbelievable club to be a part of.
"I had some great times on and off the pitch with a great set of lads."