Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper signs for Championship side

The young goalkeeper, who spent time on loan at Pools last season, has signed for Championship side Middlesbrough. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United loanee Owen Foster has completed a permanent transfer to Championship side Middlesbrough.

The 20-year-old spent a month on loan at Pools, although he never made a first team appearance and operated as a back-up to the experienced Adam Smith. He signed on loan for National League South side Torquay United after leaving Pools in March.

The young goalkeeper has now agreed a one-year deal at the Riverside after impressing while on trial towards the end of last season. Foster is, initially at least, expected to form a part of Middlesbrough's under-21 side. It's been a busy few weeks for Boro, who replaced manager Michael Carrick with former Luton boss Rob Edwards last month.

The youngster came through the ranks at Scunthorpe and made his senior debut against Pools in April 2022, producing a man-of-the-match performance in a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park. After the game, Iron boss Keith Hill backed Foster to go on and play for England while he also picked up the club's young player of the year award. Foster spent time on trial with Premier League Nottingham Forest in September 2022 but remained at Glanford Park for another season, being crowned the club's young player of the year for the second successive campaign.

In July 2023, Foster signed for his hometown club, Hull City, for an undisclosed fee. During his time on Humberside, he was sent out on loan to Chorley, Pools and Torquay.