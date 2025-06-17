Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Jonny Maxted has signed a new one-year contract with Brackley Town.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a hugely impressive first season at St James' Park, keeping 22 clean sheets in 50 games as the Saints were crowned National League North champions. Maxted was also part of the side that knocked Pools out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage.

Having come through the ranks at Doncaster, the goalkeeper signed for Pools in November 2015 but was unable to break into the side, leaving to join Forest Green Rovers without ever having made an appearance at Victoria Park.

Maxted featured 20 times in Gloucestershire before signing for Guiseley in 2016. He had a successful stint at Nethermoor Park, making more than 50 appearances and producing a starring performance as the Lions reached the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history, beating Accrington Stanley on penalties.

Indeed, Maxted's display was so impressive that he secured a move back to the Football League with Stanley in January 2018, although he largely served as back-up to Connor Ripley.

After leaving Accrington in the summer of 2019, Maxted has turned out for the likes of Exeter, Newport and Northampton before signing for Brackley last summer. It was a memorable first season in Northamptonshire as Maxted helped the Saints win promotion to the National League for the first time after several near misses.

Speaking after Maxted's new deal was confirmed, Brackley boss Gavin Cowan backed the experienced goalkeeper to play an "integral" next season.

"Jonny played a huge part in our league winning campaign and we're so pleased to have him back," he told the club's official website.

"We all need to raise our levels this coming season and that means retaining players that we know can step up and help us be successful again.

"Our goalkeepers will be integral this season."