Herd International Group have published an update following speculation surrounding the takeover of Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Herd Group, who are fronted by Hartlepool-born businesswoman Shelley Hammond, have long retained an interest in the purchase of the club and negotiations were believed to have reached an advanced stage. However, owner Raj Singh, who resigned from his role as chairman in March and announced his intention to sell the club, returned following a hotly contested vote among season ticket holders last month and looks to have tightened his grip on the levers of power once more.

Nonetheless, speculation surrounding a takeover remains rife and Herd Group released a statement on June 6 "to confirm its ongoing intention and firm commitment to the takeover of Hartlepool United".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their latest statement, initially uploaded to Hammond's personal Instagram on Monday, Herd Group revealed they have turned down "the opportunity to involve a high-profile individual" in their takeover bid while also reaffirming their commitment "to completing a deal and investing in the future of Hartlepool United".

Herd International Group have released a statement in light of recent takeover speculation. Picture by Frank Reid.

The statement was titled: ‘Comfort statement to the women of Hartlepool and the wider community’.

It read: "As the directors and board members of Herd Group, we want to speak openly and clearly in light of recent speculation.

"We were offered the opportunity to involve a high-profile individual whose values and public behaviour we believe do not align with the spirit of Hartlepool United Football Club. We respectfully, but firmly, declined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While others in the local business community may feel that such an association represents a path forward, we do not share that view - and we never will.

"Hartlepool United is a club rooted in community. It is a safe space for all, especially for women, girls and families who proudly support this club and this town. Our commitment is to preserve and strengthen that identity - not compromise it.

"We remain fully committed to completing a deal and investing in the future of Hartlepool United - not just as a football club, but as a central part of the community. We believe in the potential of this town, and we stand ready to help it grow with integrity, unity and purpose.

"Thank you for your trust and continued support. Herd Group.”

Your next Hartlepool United read: Former Pools frontman seals latest transfer