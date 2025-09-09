The former Pools head coach, who was a popular figure at Victoria Park despite some indifferent results during his tenure, has been linked with both the vacant Yeovil Town and Solihull Moors jobs. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has been linked with both the vacant Yeovil Town and Solihull Moors jobs.

Being a football manager is not renowned for its job security, and it hasn't taken long for the axe to fall this season. Indeed, three teams have already made the decision to sack their managers - York replaced Adam Hinshelwood with Stuart Maynard even though the Minstermen were unbeaten in their first four games of the season. For Yeovil, who sacked Mark Cooper on August 26, and Solihull Moors, who parted company with Matt Taylor on September 3, however, the search is taking a little longer.

A number of names have been linked with the roles, although Limbrick, who was in charge of Pools between February and June earlier this year, appears to be among the front-runners, particularly for the Glovers job. Whoever takes over at both sides looks set to have a real challenge on their hands. Yeovil, who were promoted back to the National League after being crowned National League South champions in 2024, endured a turbulent return to the fifth division that was overshadowed by off-field issues and resulted in an 18th placed finish. Controversial former owner Martin Hellier, who delivered success as he led the Somerset side back to the National League, also provided more than his fair share of chaos. Hellier, a Yeovil fan, took over in 2023 and while he helped steer the Glovers back to the fifth tier, his approach to criticism of any sort was bullish to say the least. Hellier issued banning orders to fans, podcasters and commentators for what he labeled as "abuse" aimed in his direction on social media and various other platforms. Yet there were genuine issues that fans wanted to be addressed, not least the fact that the club made an almost £2.8 million loss in the process of winning promotion. Given Hellier's penchant for ranting and raving on social media, it's little wonder that Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan, who bought the club from a somewhat reluctant Hellier in May, is targeting "calm and sustainable" growth as he looks to lead the Glovers back to the Football League.

There hasn't been too much calmness and sustainability in the opening weeks of Srinivasan's tenure. A controversial decision to move Yeovil's training ground out of town in order to allow the squad to train on grass as opposed to an artificial surface has, by Srinivasan's own admission, eaten into the playing budget. The Glovers drew on the opening day against Pools but lost all of their next three games, leading to the decision to sack promotion-winning manager Mark Cooper. Limbrick, who is under consideration for the vacant managerial role in Somerset, has been seen at Yeovil matches on two separate occasions while the club's hunt for a new boss goes on.

Things have been similarly tumultuous at Solihull Moors, with the club making the decision to part company with Matthew Taylor earlier this month. It's been tough going at Damson Park even since the departure of popular manager Andy Whing, who left to take charge at Barrow in January this year. Whing, who was appointed Solihull boss in 2023, led the Moors to both the play-off final and FA Trophy final in the 2023/24 season, tasting defeat at Wembley twice in the space of a week. Yet Solihull rallied and, despite some indifferent results, were still in play-off contention when Whing left to take over at League Two Barrow. The Moors turned to Wealdstone boss Matt Taylor, who hadn't pulled up too many trees at Grosvenor Vale but had at least ensured the Stones were in with a fighting chance of beating the drop. Having failed to make much of an impression during spells in charge of Walsall and Shrewsbury, Taylor was under pressure to get off to a fast start at Solihull as he took on the unenviable task of following in Whing's footsteps. Almost from the off, things went wrong and the Moors failed to win any of Taylor's first eight games at the helm, falling out of play-off contention and even briefly flirting with relegation. After a slight improvement towards the end of the campaign and what looked like some decent recruitment over the summer, Solihull fans were hoping for good things when the new season kicked off. However, having been held by 10-man Forest Green Rovers on the opening day, Moors lost four and drew two of the next six matches, including a humbling 5-1 defeat at home to Aldershot, and Taylor was sacked having won just four of his 27 games. Limbrick is among the names being linked with the job in the West Midlands.

The Hartlepool Mail understands the Australian is determined to return to management following his departure from Pools over the summer. Limbrick, who has an impressive background in coaching and has spent time at the likes of West Ham, Southampton and Peterborough, as well as a spell with the England under-17s, has worked in various management and head coach roles in recent years. Limbrick's first managerial job was at the helm of National League side Woking, where he took charge of almost 50 matches, while stints as interim boss at Grimsby, where he also worked as an assistant, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62 have followed. During his time in charge of the New Saints, he won 42 of his 61 matches - a win percentage of almost 70 - and led the Saints to the Europa Conference League qualifying stages, beating Northern Ireland's Glentoran and Lithuania's FK Kauno Zalgiris. Limbrick and his side came agonisingly close to reaching the group stages, losing to Czech powerhouse Viktoria Plzen on penalties. Domestically, Limbrick became the first ever Australian to win a top-flight European title when the Saints were crowned Cymru Premier champions in March 2022, beating Ange Postecoglou and Celtic by a matter of months.

Limbrick was appointed to the Pools coaching staff in November last year, initially taking on the role of head coach. Having impressed in his first few months at Victoria Park, he found himself back in the managerial hotseat in February following veteran Lennie Lawrence's unexpected decision to take a step back. Limbrick's tenure was something of a rollercoaster, with Pools beating Sutton 2-1 in his first game in charge before failing to win in eight matches, then embarking on an impressive run of six games unbeaten. While a record of five wins from 17 games might seem somewhat unremarkable, that doesn't tell the whole story. Although it was widely expected that the Australian would take charge at the end of the 2024/25 season, he was thrust into the role much earlier than might have been anticipated after Lawrence's decision to step down at a time when Pools were beginning to lose momentum in their hunt for a play-off place, failing to win any of the four matches prior to the veteran's resignation and losing influential attackers Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, who was just beginning to hit his stride, to injuries. To make matters even more complicated, Pools were thrust into crisis when chairman and owner Raj Singh, out of the blue, announced his decision to step down as well as his intention to sell the club by the end of the campaign. All of a sudden, Limbrick was forced to field a whole host of questions about the fate of the club itself, while having to deal with a squad who themselves faced a potentially uncertain and precarious future. Whenever things seemed to be looking up for Pools, such as when they produced an impressive performance to beat rivals Gateshead in April, the club seemed to lurch towards its latest crisis. To borrow a quote from fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou, every time it seemed like there was light at the end of the tunnel, it turned out to be an oncoming train.

The level of disappointment following the decision to replace Limbrick over the summer is a telling indicator of how popular he was at Victoria Park, at times in spite of results. True, some of that was due to the mishandling of his departure - according to BBC Lincolnshire, Pools were rebuffed in a public approach for Boston United manager Graham Coughlan while Limbrick remained in post - but it was also due to the fact he navigated a hugely challenging time with sincerity, level-headedness and a genuine passion for the town of Hartlepool as well as the fans of Hartlepool United. Although he might not have been perfect on the pitch, his decision to utilise Reyes Cleary as a wing-back proved inspired, he helped nurture young players like Louis Stephenson and Kian Foreman, while there were plentiful flashes of the attack-minded, free-flowing football he wanted his side to produce.

Given his commitment to the club, there will be many Pools fans backing Limbrick for either the Yeovil or Solihull job. With the right tools, the Australian has what it takes to be a success at National League level and beyond.

