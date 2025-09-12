Former Hartlepool United head coach misses out on National League manager's job

The former Pools head coach has missed out of the Yeovil Town manager's job but could still be in contention for the vacant role at Solihull Moors. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has missed out on the Yeovil Town manager's job.

The Australian was believed to have been in contention for the vacant role at Huish Park after former manager Mark Cooper was sacked five games into the new season. However, the Somerset side have appointed Chesterfield assistant Danny Webb, who takes charge on a deal running until the summer of 2027. Webb, who made seven appearances for Yeovil during his playing days, has coached at the likes of Leyton Orient, who he helped return to the Football League as National League champions in 2019, and Chesterfield. The 42-year-old was appointed Chesterfield assistant in 2021 and has been part of a hugely successful period in Derbyshire, with the club finishing in the National League play-offs in three successive campaigns before being crowned champions at the end of the 2023/24 season. Last term, the Spirites finished in the League Two play-off places, marking an impressive return to the Football League under the inimitable Paul Cook. Richard Dryden, who has been in caretaker charge at Huish Park since Cooper's dismissal, is set to lead the team this weekend as the Glovers prepare to host Woking before Webb, who is taking on his first permanent managerial role, is handed the reins next week.

Yeovil, who were promoted back to the National League after being crowned National League South champions in 2024, endured a turbulent return to the fifth division that was overshadowed by off-field issues and resulted in an 18th placed finish. Controversial former owner Martin Hellier, who delivered success as he led the Somerset side back to the National League, also provided more than his fair share of chaos. Hellier, a Yeovil fan, took over in 2023 and while he helped steer the Glovers back to the fifth tier, his approach to criticism of any sort was bullish to say the least. Hellier issued banning orders to fans, podcasters and commentators for what he labeled as "abuse" aimed in his direction on social media and various other platforms. Yet there were genuine issues that fans wanted to be addressed, not least the fact that the club made an almost £2.8 million loss in the process of winning promotion. Given Hellier's penchant for ranting and raving on social media, it's little wonder that Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan, who bought the club from a somewhat reluctant Hellier in May, is targeting "calm and sustainable" growth as he looks to lead the Glovers back to the Football League.

There hasn't been too much calmness and sustainability in the opening weeks of Srinivasan's tenure. A controversial decision to move Yeovil's training ground out of town in order to allow the squad to train on grass as opposed to an artificial surface has, by Srinivasan's own admission, eaten into the playing budget. The Glovers drew on the opening day against Pools but lost all of their next three games, leading to the decision to sack promotion-winning manager Mark Cooper.

The Hartlepool Mail understands that Limbrick is determined to return to management following his departure from Pools over the summer. Limbrick, who has an impressive background in coaching and has spent time at the likes of West Ham, Southampton and Peterborough, as well as a spell with the England under-17s, has worked in various management and head coach roles in recent years. Limbrick's first managerial job was at the helm of National League side Woking, where he took charge of almost 50 matches, while stints as interim boss at Grimsby, where he also worked as an assistant, Welsh side The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62 have followed. During his time in charge of the New Saints, he won 42 of his 61 matches - a win percentage of almost 70 - and led the Saints to the Europa Conference League qualifying stages, beating Northern Ireland's Glentoran and Lithuania's FK Kauno Zalgiris. Limbrick and his side came agonisingly close to reaching the group stages, losing to Czech powerhouse Viktoria Plzen on penalties. Domestically, Limbrick became the first ever Australian to win a top-flight European title when the Saints were crowned Cymru Premier champions in March 2022, beating Ange Postecoglou and Celtic by a matter of months.

Limbrick was appointed to the Pools coaching staff in November last year, initially taking on the role of head coach. Having impressed in his first few months at Victoria Park, he found himself back in the managerial hotseat in February following veteran Lennie Lawrence's unexpected decision to take a step back. Limbrick's tenure was something of a rollercoaster, with Pools beating Sutton 2-1 in his first game in charge before failing to win in eight matches, then embarking on an impressive run of six games unbeaten. While a record of five wins from 17 games might seem somewhat unremarkable, that doesn't tell the whole story. Although it was widely expected that the Australian would take charge at the end of the 2024/25 season, he was thrust into the role much earlier than might have been anticipated after Lawrence's decision to step down at a time when Pools were beginning to lose momentum in their hunt for a play-off place, failing to win any of the four matches prior to the veteran's resignation and losing influential attackers Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, who was just beginning to hit his stride, to injuries. To make matters even more complicated, Pools were thrust into crisis when chairman and owner Raj Singh, out of the blue, announced his decision to step down as well as his intention to sell the club by the end of the campaign. All of a sudden, Limbrick was forced to field a whole host of questions about the fate of the club itself, while having to deal with a squad who themselves faced a potentially uncertain and precarious future. Whenever things seemed to be looking up for Pools, such as when they produced an impressive performance to beat rivals Gateshead in April, the club seemed to lurch towards its latest crisis. To borrow a quote from fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou, every time it seemed like there was light at the end of the tunnel, it turned out to be an oncoming train. Solihull Moors, who sacked manager Matt Taylor at the beginning of the month, are still on the hunt for a new boss and Limbrick is understood to be interested in the job in the West Midlands.