The sought-after attacker is set to leave on loan in the coming weeks after falling out of favour at League One strugglers Peterborough. Picture by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

The Hartlepool Mail understands that Hartlepool United are not currently in the race to sign Peterborough United attacker Chris Conn-Clarke.

The 23-year-old has attracted the attention of a number of National League clubs after the Posh confirmed he would be allowed to leave on loan. Speaking on The Hard Truth podcast, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony said that "there's three of the best clubs in non-league vying for him", leading to speculation among Pools fans that Simon Grayson's side could be in contention. However, the Mail understands that Pools are not in the running to sign the attacking-midfielder, with the player's wages believed to be a concern at Victoria Park.

The Northern Irishman came through the ranks in his homeland at Linfield and Glentoran before sealing a move to Burnley in 2018, arriving at Turf Moor on a scholarship deal. Following a spell on loan at Chorley, he completed a permanent switch to League One Fleetwood in 2021, where he was handed his debut by Pools boss Simon Grayson. During his time in Lancashire, Conn-Clarke spent two separate spells on loan at Altrincham, scoring nine times in 30 appearances, while also playing 15 games for League of Ireland side Waterford.

Having impressed on loan at Moss Lane, Conn-Clarke returned to Altrincham in the summer of 2023, signing for a club record fee. In the end, he proved excellent value for money as he produced a superb individual campaign, scoring 22 times in 46 games to win the National League player of the year award. His impressive form attracted the attention of a number of Football League clubs, with Peterborough, who have a reputation for spotting talent in non-league, winning the race for his signature in June 2024. Despite his obvious talent, Conn-Clarke, who signed a three-year deal in Lincolnshire with an option to extend for a further 12 months, has struggled to make much of an impact at London Road and was reduced to 17 starts and 13 substitute appearances in all competitions last term. After making him available for transfer, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said "he will leave and they will have an option to pay what we paid for him a year ago. Whoever gets him will end up winning the league because he is the best player at that level in my opinion."

Despite speculation linking Pools with a possible move for the attacker, Carlisle, York and Forest Green Rovers are believed to be leading the race for the Belfast-born attacker. Indeed, it is the Cumbrians who are understood to be closing on a deal for Conn-Clarke, although manager Mark Hughes remained tight-lipped when asked about him by BBC Radio Cumbria in the week.

"There are a lot of rumours around a lot of players and we have conversations about a lot of players," he said.

"Some that we think are doable and others that are way off the radar and not even worth a conversation about. There are probably a number of players who are in-between those levels as well. I haven't seen a great deal of him (Conn-Clarke), I know him as a player and he has got good talent but he is someone else's player so we shouldn't comment."

If Conn-Clarke completes a move to Brunton Park, then he will reunite with former Altrincham teammate Regan Linney. Linney, who scored 44 goals in 93 games during his time in Greater Manchester, has made a lightning fast start to life in Cumbria and has found the net seven times in his first eight outings. Pools are set to travel to Carlisle, who are third in the National League having won five, drawn two and lost just one of their opening eight matches this term, on Wednesday, October 1.