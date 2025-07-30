The versatile 20-year-old impressed during a brief loan spell at Victoria Park last season and thrived after veteran Lennie Lawrence moved him into a more advanced role. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United loan star Nathan Asiimwe has signed for AFC Wimbledon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old, primarily a right-wing-back but comfortable anywhere on the flank, has joined the Dons, who were promoted to League One after winning the play-offs last term, on a season-long loan. He'll link up with former Pools centre-half Ryan Johnson, who made 37 appearances at Victoria Park and helped the club win promotion back to the Football League.

Having signed for parent club Charlton aged nine, Asiimwe progressed through the ranks at The Valley and made his professional debut at 17. After finding himself on the fringes of the Addicks first team, Asiimwe, who was called up to the Ugandan national team in March 2024, signed on an initial month-long loan for Pools in September last year. Following a slightly uncertain start under Darren Sarll, Asiimwe thrived after legendary Charlton manager Lennie Lawrence, who replaced Sarll in October, moved him into a more advanced position. Asiimwe was recalled by Charlton at the end of his initial month in the North East; although Pools were keen to bring him back to Victoria Park, a move never materialised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, the youngster signed for League Two Walsall, featuring 13 times as the Saddlers narrowly missed out on promotion, losing out on an automatic place on a dramatic final day of the season before being beaten in the play-offs. He faced off against Wimbledon in the final at Wembley, with the Dons winning 1-0.

After sealing his move to Plough Lane, Asiimwe told Wimbledon's official club website that the chance to be closer to home and reunite with Dons boss Johnnie Jackson, who made 279 appearances for Charlton at the end of his playing career, made the move the perfect fit.

"This was an attractive opportunity for me because I know the gaffer briefly from Charlton," he said.

"This is a step up to a new level for not just me but Wimbledon too, so this is a natural progression for me. Being closer to home means my family should be able to get down to a lot of my games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like to be energetic down the flanks and help out in both boxes where possible. I know I can defend well, but also support the attack with good deliveries into the box."

Meanwhile Jackson, who was appointed Dons boss in 2022 and has since led the club back to League One, hailed Assimwe's impressive recent development, versatility and maturity after sealing a deal for the talented wing-back.

He said: "Nathan is another young and exciting prospect.

"He's a player that I've known for a long time, having seen him come through at Charlton. He's really developed his game over the last season or two - he's had an invaluable spell with Walsall, we saw him first-hand in the final

"He did really well for them and now the natural step for him is to step up to League One with us. He adds a good option to that wing-back position where we're light, he can play on both sides, he gives us a threat in attack but is also solid defensively. He has a real maturity about his game for someone so young."