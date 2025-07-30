Simon Grayson has called on Pools fans to "come and back us" ahead of the new National League season. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has called on fans to "come and back us" as he looks to achieve "something special" ahead of the new National League season.

Pools are set to begin their campaign in less than two weeks time when they make the long trip to Yeovil's Huish Park for the second year in a row on August 9. While fans will be hoping for the same result as last season - Pools got off to a winning start thanks to Jack Hunter's debut goal - supporters will be crossing their fingers for a much-improved campaign. Since being relegated back to the National League in 2023, Pools have produced successive mid-table finishes - 12th in 2023/24, and 11th in 2024/25 - and there have been far more lows than highs.

Despite a dramatic few months off the pitch that has seen enigmatic owner Raj Singh resign from his role as chairman, subsequent takeover talks collapse and Singh return to the fold in contentious circumstances, there is a renewed sense of optimism at Victoria Park once again. Pools have made 11 summer signings, including the likes of Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, Danny Johnson, a proven goalscorer in the Football League, Jermaine Francis, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell for Braintree last term, as well as Reiss McNally, an integral part of the Kidderminster side that finished third in the National League North. Pools have won all of their first five pre-season games, scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets in the process. Whereas just weeks ago some fans were having nightmares about the future of their beloved club, long-suffering supporters are now daring to dream about what the new season could have in store as Pools look to mount a play-off challenge.

"Just come and back us," Grayson told BBC Look North.

"We're in this together - I think I've said from day one that we'll win, lose and draw together. This football club is the heartbeat of the community, people work really hard here to earn their money; I want to put together a team that represents that hardworking ethic. Come and enjoy yourselves, I hope we give you something to cheer about and, come the end of the season, I hope we're celebrating something special."