Former Hartlepool United loan star Dan Kemp has signed for League One side Stevenage.

The 25-year-old scored nine goals in 16 games while on loan at Pools in 2023, including a memorable hat-trick away at Grimsby, almost firing John Askey's side to an unlikely escape from relegation back to the National League.

In the end, even Kemp's blistering form couldn't save Pools, who were relegated from League Two on the penultimate weekend of the season, but the attacker's performances left a lasting impression.

Kemp, a product of the West Ham and Chelsea academies, had a similarly lethal loan spell in the first half of this season with Swindon, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists, winning the Robins' player of the year award despite being recalled by parent club MK Dons in January.

He managed another three goals after returning to Buckinghamshire but was released by Mike Williamson's side at the end of the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Kemp was not short of interest after it was announced he was set to become a free agent and was snapped up by Stevenage, who finished ninth in League One last term.

The attacker, who spent six months on loan at the Lamex in 2020, becomes the Boro's second signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of striker Louis Appere.

And manager Alex Revell admitted he was "delighted" with the start his side have made to their summer recruitment.

"Just like Louis, Dan is a player we specifically targeted to add to the group we have," he told Stevenage's club website.