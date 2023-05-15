News you can trust since 1877
Dan Kemp sends message to Hartlepool United supporters ahead of MK Dons return

Dan Kemp has thanked Hartlepool United supporters in a farewell message as his loan deal comes to an end.

By Joe Ramage
Published 15th May 2023, 19:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 19:13 BST

Kemp made a significant impact for Hartlepool after arriving on loan on January transfer deadline day from MK Dons.

The 24-year-old became a key part of the squad in the second half of the campaign as Pools looked to beat the drop from League Two.

Kemp marked his Suit Direct Stadium debut with a memorable free kick in a 2-2 draw with Sutton United before repeating the feat at AFC Wimbledon a week later where he scored twice to earn a late draw for Hartlepool.

The midfielder scored twice against Walsall in John Askey’s first game in charge as well as at Bradford City but it would be his hat-trick at Grimsby Town which will stick in the memory of supporters.

In total, Kemp scored nine goals and laid on two assists in 16 appearances for the club before an ankle injury would rule him out of the final two games of the season.

And with the midfielder now to return to MK Dons following Hartlepool’s relegation from the Football League, the 24-year-old has thanked fans for their support during his loan spell.

Dan Kemp has thanked Hartlepool United fans for their support during his loan spell. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)Dan Kemp has thanked Hartlepool United fans for their support during his loan spell. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)
Dan Kemp has thanked Hartlepool United fans for their support during his loan spell. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

"My time at Hartlepool United has come to an end. I wish everyone associated with the club nothing but success for the future,” wrote Kemp.

"To the incredible Poolie fans, I have loved every minute of playing for you and scoring goals in front of you all. Memories I will remember forever.”

Kemp was praised by manager Askey who thanked the midfielder for his efforts with the club in their battle for survival.

