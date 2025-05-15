Former Hartlepool United loan star released by League Two side

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Matty Daly is one of five players to have been released by League Two Harrogate Town.

The 24-year-old scored 15 goals in 102 games across two separate spells for the North Yorkshire side but featured just 17 times this term, with his last appearance coming against Salford on New Year's Day; he was replaced 11 minutes from time by Sam Folarin, who has since signed for Pools.

Daly came through the ranks at Oldham and Everton before signing for Huddersfield, becoming their youngest ever Premier League player when he made his debut as an 18-year-old during a 2-1 defeat to Watford in April 2019. He made a further Premier League appearance as the Terriers suffered relegation to the Championship, featuring four times the following season and scoring his first senior goal against Charlton, firing home an injury time winner in December.

However, Daly found his opportunities limited at the John Smith's Stadium, making just six appearances in the 2020/21 campaign before signing on loan for Pools in August. Daly impressed during his spell in the North East, scoring seven goals in 27 games, including five goals in four EFL Trophy appearances as Pools reached the semi-finals. The diminutive midfielder was recalled in January; while it was initially suggested the decision was made due to injuries in the Huddersfield squad, Terriers loan manager David Fox later said it was because of concerns about a lack of game time under new Pools boss Graeme Lee.

Daly scored seven goals in 27 games for Pools, including five in four EFL Trophy outings. Picture by Frank Reid.

Daly spent the remainder of the season on loan at League Two Bradford, scoring once in nine games, before being shipped out to Harrogate in the summer. Having scored on his Sulphurites debut, he managed a total of eight goals in 39 games during a productive campaign at Wetherby Road.

After being released by Huddersfield in the summer of 2023, Daly signed a two-year deal with Harrogate in May, scoring six goals in 46 games in the 23/24 campaign. However, a hamstring and then a toe injury hampered Daly's progress this season, with the midfielder becoming a free agent following his release.

Former Pools players Ellis Taylor, who was linked with a return to Victoria Park last summer and scored seven goals in his first season for Simon Weaver's side, and Bryn Morris both remain under contract for Harrogate, who finished 18th last term.