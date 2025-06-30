Former Hartlepool United loan star set to complete League One switch

By Robbie Stelling
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:15 BST
Former Hartlepool United loanee Reyes Cleary is set to sign for League One side Barnsley, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, who scored six goals and provided seven assists in 20 matches during a blistering loan spell at Victoria Park last season, was offered a new contract by parent club West Brom in May.

However, Cleary now looks set to leave The Hawthorns after failing to agree a new deal. The young attacker, who impressed in an unfamiliar wing-back role in the North East, took to social media at the weekend, writing "all good things must come to an end", accompanied by a photo of him in West Brom kit.

The news might have left more optimistic Pools fans hoping to see Cleary return to Victoria Park again next season. However, those hopes now look set to be dashed, with Football League World reporting that Cleary is in "advanced talks" with League One side Barnsley.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a blistering spell on loan at Pools in the second half of last season despite struggling at League Two Walsall earlier in the campaign, scoring six goals in 20 games at Victoria Park. Picture by Frank Reid.placeholder image
The 21-year-old enjoyed a blistering spell on loan at Pools in the second half of last season despite struggling at League Two Walsall earlier in the campaign, scoring six goals in 20 games at Victoria Park. Picture by Frank Reid.

Head coach Conor Hourihane, who replaced Darrell Clarke in March, has already welcomed QPR goalkeeper Murphy Cooper and Plymouth full-back Nathanael Ogbeta to Oakwell this summer as the Tykes look to improve on last season's underwhelming mid-table finish. The South Yorkshire side now look set to bolster their ranks further with the imminent arrival of Cleary, who will leave West Brom after failing to agree terms with the Baggies.

