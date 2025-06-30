New Hartlepool United signing Brad Walker is hoping to rediscover his best football after sealing his return to Victoria Park last week.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Pools and went on to establish himself as one of the Football League's hottest properties thanks to a blistering breakthrough campaign, scoring three goals in 42 appearances and impressing with his powerful, driving runs from midfield. Indeed, he was crowned the Football League's apprentice of the year in the 2013/14 season while then-manager Colin Cooper hailed him as the best player he'd ever seen for his age.

Walker scored five times in 32 games the following season as Pools completed the memorable 'great escape' from relegation under the inimitable Ronnie Moore but the versatile midfielder fell out of favour under Moore in the 2015/16 campaign, spending time on trial at Wolves.

He returned to the fold under Craig Hignett but found his opportunities severely limited at the beginning of the 2016/17 season; despite Hignett hinting at a return in November, Walker didn't start a league game until January 2017, when he produced a man-of-the-match performance under caretaker manager Sam Collins as Pools beat Stevenage. He found favour under Dave Jones, impressing in a new centre-back role, but couldn't prevent Pools from being relegated to the National League for the first time in the club's history. Walker turned down the offer of a new deal in the summer of 2017, opting to remain in the Football League with Crewe. In total, he made 123 appearances during his first spell at Pools.

Walker came through the ranks at Victoria Park and made 123 appearances at the beginning of his career - now, he's hoping to rediscover his best form and inspire Pools to promotion. Picture by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

Since leaving Pools, Walker's career has been littered with both memorable moments and challenging spells. He struggled to settle at Crewe and admitted to losing interest in football after signing on loan for Wrexham. Walker impressed at the Racecourse Ground and signed a permanent deal with Shrewsbury in January 2019 before returning to Wrexham on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Walker spent 18 months in Shropshire but found himself on the fringes of the first team picture, signing for Port Vale in June 2021. Despite a strong start to life at Vale Park, injuries hampered Walker's progress in Burslem and he agreed to join League Two Tranmere in January 2023. Although he impressed whenever he was fit and available in Birkenhead, Walker has continued to struggle with injuries; indeed, last term he was limited to just 12 appearances, the last of which came on New Year's Day.

Nonetheless, the new man, who became manager Simon Grayson's first summer signing on Friday, is hoping that a return to familiar surroundings will help to bring out the best in him as he looks to put his recent injury woes behind him and help Pools get back to the Football League.

"I'm absolutely delighted, I'm really delighted to be back," he told the official Pools website.

"It's been a long time coming through the off-season, but to finally get it done and get it sorted, I'm really delighted.

"This football club shouldn't be in this league and I've come back to try and help that. Hopefully, we can do that together - the fans are a massive part of this football club, and if we can get them on side from the get-go then it'll be a success.

"I've had numerous phone calls with the manager and his ideas came across really well. First and foremost, this football club's got to be competitive and it's got to be pushing in the right direction. Hopefully I can be a key part in that.

"I started my career here and did really well. I enjoyed my football here and hopefully I can get back to playing some really good football and show the fans what I can do again.

"Once the fans are on our side this place has got to be a fortress and it's got to be a really tough place for other teams to come, so hopefully we can do that."