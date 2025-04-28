Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Hartlepool United loanee Dan Kemp has been crowned Stevenage's player of the season following an impressive campaign for the League One side.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the best loan signings made by Pools in the club's recent history. Kemp arrived in the North East on January deadline day 2023 with Pools staring down the barrel of relegation but his nine goals in 16 games, while ultimately not enough to help John Askey's side beat the drop, will live long in the memory, especially a superb hat-trick in a thumping win over Grimsby.

Certainly, Kemp ranks as one of the most impactful loan signings to have graced the Prestige Group Stadium over the last few years alongside the likes of Luke Armstrong, whose goals helped Pools win promotion in 2021, Tyler Burey and Reyes Cleary, who has been in blistering form since arriving from West Brom in January.

The attacking-midfielder, who came through the ranks at Chelsea and West Ham, signed on loan for Swindon in the summer of 2023, scoring 14 goals in 25 League Two appearances for the League Two side. His form prompted parent club MK Dons to recall him the following January, although he was released by the Buckinghamshire side at the end of the season. Such was his impact that he was voted Swindon's player of the season despite having left the club halfway through the campaign.

The 26-year-old, who scored nine goals in 16 games for Pools, has been crowned Stevenage's player of the season. Picture by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Kemp signed for League One Stevenage last summer and has enjoyed a productive first season at The Lamex Stadium, scoring 11 goals in 45 appearances. His form meant he picked up another player of the season award, with Alex Revell's side 14th ahead of the final weekend of the campaign.